Media24: Leading the way in exceptional journalism and impactful content

At Media24, our commitment to delivering high-quality journalism and impactful content is unwavering. This year, our dedication has been recognised with a clean sweep of prestigious awards, underscoring our role as a leader in the industry and a vital pillar of South Africa's free press.

Sikuvile Journalism Awards

Our investigative team members, Kyle Cowan, Azarrah Karrim, and Sipho Masondo, were honoured as Investigative Journalists of the Year for their groundbreaking investigation into Deputy President Paul Mashatile. This award highlights our commitment to uncovering the truth and holding those in power accountable, a cornerstone of a free and democratic society.

SA Sports Journalism Awards

In May, Khanyiso Tshwaku was named Sports Journalist of the Year at the SA Sports Awards in Sun City. His insightful and passionate reporting on sports not only entertains but also brings communities together, showcasing the unifying power of sports journalism.

Wan-Ifra Digital Media Africa Awards

In July, News24 won the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra) Digital Media Africa Best Use of Video Award for its compelling six-part video series, "Urban Oasis," which highlighted community gardens in Cape Town. This series is a testament to our innovative storytelling and our commitment to shedding light on initiatives that positively impact ordinary South Africans.

2024 Avbob FCJ Excellence Awards

Our excellence was further recognised at the 2024 Avbob FCJ Excellence Awards, where we garnered numerous accolades across various categories. From Free Newspaper of the Year to Best Front Page and Digital Reporting, our achievements reflect the breadth and depth of our journalistic talent and our dedication to serving diverse communities.

News24: South Africa's most trusted news source

For the sixth consecutive year, News24 has maintained its top spot as South Africa's most trusted news source, according to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. The annual Reuters survey revealed that 83% of South African participants trusted News24's reporting, significantly higher than the overall trust in media in South Africa, which remained steady at 57%.

Leading the way

Our award-winning work is a reflection of our commitment to telling stories that matter, uncovering the truth, and making a difference in the lives of ordinary South Africans.

"Excellent journalism will always be the core of what we do. These incredible awards are testament to our determined journalists who work tirelessly to hold power to account daily. We could not be more proud of them,” says Rika Swart general manager for Media24 News.

As we celebrate these achievements, we remain dedicated to our mission of delivering exceptional journalism and content that resonates with our audience.

Thank you for trusting Media24 as your go-to source for news and information. Together, we will continue to uphold the values of a free and independent press.



