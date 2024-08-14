ESPN Africa set for epic European football season ahead

Football fans across Africa have plenty to look forward to as the 2024/25 European football season is almost underway. ESPN Africa will once again be broadcasting the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, English Football League, Eredivisie, the German DFB-Pokal Cup, the National Women’s Soccer League and the Scottish Professional Football League. Plus, the Turkish Süper Lig has been added to its programming, promising audiences across the continent an enthralling experience with the most exciting football moments from Europe.

The Süper Lig is seeking to establish itself as one of the top divisions in Europe and is one that has always piqued the interest of punters. The stakes will be high at every level, this year, as 20 of Turkey's best clubs battle it out starting in August 2024 and running until May 2025

Celtic, the reigning Scottish Premiership Champions, have been on an impressive three-year winning streak, showcasing their dominance in Scottish football. Their Old Firm rivals, Rangers, have also demonstrated consistent performance by securing the second place for the same duration. This sustained competition highlights the intense rivalry and high level of play within the league, and there is no doubt that Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen, who have in third and fourth place in the past two years, will be eyeing the trophy in the coming season.

The Eredivisie promises another nail-biting season as record holders Ajax Amsterdam and former Champions Feyenoord, will be looking to claim the trophy from reigning champions PSV. The 18-team league represents the highest level of football in the Netherlands and is a firm favourite for Soccer viewers.

The English Football League’s upcoming season is expected to be more competitive than ever with EPL relegated clubs Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton all chasing automatic promotion back to the EPL from the EFL.

The Belgian Jupiler Pro League will once again feature a number of African stars continue to bring their exceptional talents to the league. These star players include Alieu Fadera (Racing Genk - Gambia), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht - Ghana), Tarik Tissoudali (Gent - Morocco), Gift Orban (Gent - Nigeria), Jean Thierry Lazare (Union SG - Ivory Coast) and Denis Odoi (Club Brugge and Ghana).

Earlier this year, ESPN Africa secured the USA’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and fans can now enjoy two NWSL games each week, including both live and repeat broadcasts, as well as a weekly highlights show on ESPN, which will lead up to the exciting playoffs and NWSL Championship in November this year.

African football fans can anticipate a thrilling lineup of live football broadcasts from these various leagues, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with additional coverage and match highlights throughout the week. Additionally, ESPN Africa will enhance the excitement with behind-the-scenes updates and additional content on social media throughout the season.

Comments Kyle De Klerk, Director of Sports at The Walt Disney Company Africa: “Football remains a key pillar of ESPN’s unprecedented sports programming and we know that fans eagerly anticipate the start of the season each year. Now, with the addition of the Turkish Liga, viewers will have more choice than ever as we present the very best in the action on and off the pitches of Europe and the United States.”

Please visit https://www.espn.com/ for schedule details and follow @espnafrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for regular updates.



