Marketing & Media TV
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Media24The Walt Disney Company AfricaBroad MediaIAB South AfricaMO AgencyBrandMappVERVEMullen Lowe South AfricaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRed & YellowPrimedia BroadcastingKLABizcommunity.comMDNTVVolpesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

TV Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ESPN Africa set for epic European football season ahead

    Issued by The Walt Disney Company Africa
    14 Aug 2024
    14 Aug 2024
    Football fans across Africa have plenty to look forward to as the 2024/25 European football season is almost underway. ESPN Africa will once again be broadcasting the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, English Football League, Eredivisie, the German DFB-Pokal Cup, the National Women’s Soccer League and the Scottish Professional Football League. Plus, the Turkish Süper Lig has been added to its programming, promising audiences across the continent an enthralling experience with the most exciting football moments from Europe.
    ESPN Africa set for epic European football season ahead

    The Süper Lig is seeking to establish itself as one of the top divisions in Europe and is one that has always piqued the interest of punters. The stakes will be high at every level, this year, as 20 of Turkey's best clubs battle it out starting in August 2024 and running until May 2025

    Celtic, the reigning Scottish Premiership Champions, have been on an impressive three-year winning streak, showcasing their dominance in Scottish football. Their Old Firm rivals, Rangers, have also demonstrated consistent performance by securing the second place for the same duration. This sustained competition highlights the intense rivalry and high level of play within the league, and there is no doubt that Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen, who have in third and fourth place in the past two years, will be eyeing the trophy in the coming season.

    The Eredivisie promises another nail-biting season as record holders Ajax Amsterdam and former Champions Feyenoord, will be looking to claim the trophy from reigning champions PSV. The 18-team league represents the highest level of football in the Netherlands and is a firm favourite for Soccer viewers.

    ESPN Africa set for epic European football season ahead
    ESPN Africa set for epic European football season ahead

    The English Football League’s upcoming season is expected to be more competitive than ever with EPL relegated clubs Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton all chasing automatic promotion back to the EPL from the EFL.

    The Belgian Jupiler Pro League will once again feature a number of African stars continue to bring their exceptional talents to the league. These star players include Alieu Fadera (Racing Genk - Gambia), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht - Ghana), Tarik Tissoudali (Gent - Morocco), Gift Orban (Gent - Nigeria), Jean Thierry Lazare (Union SG - Ivory Coast) and Denis Odoi (Club Brugge and Ghana).

    Earlier this year, ESPN Africa secured the USA’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and fans can now enjoy two NWSL games each week, including both live and repeat broadcasts, as well as a weekly highlights show on ESPN, which will lead up to the exciting playoffs and NWSL Championship in November this year.

    ESPN Africa set for epic European football season ahead
    ESPN Africa set for epic European football season ahead

    African football fans can anticipate a thrilling lineup of live football broadcasts from these various leagues, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with additional coverage and match highlights throughout the week. Additionally, ESPN Africa will enhance the excitement with behind-the-scenes updates and additional content on social media throughout the season.

    Comments Kyle De Klerk, Director of Sports at The Walt Disney Company Africa: “Football remains a key pillar of ESPN’s unprecedented sports programming and we know that fans eagerly anticipate the start of the season each year. Now, with the addition of the Turkish Liga, viewers will have more choice than ever as we present the very best in the action on and off the pitches of Europe and the United States.”

    Please visit https://www.espn.com/ for schedule details and follow @espnafrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for regular updates.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    The Walt Disney Company Africa
    The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years and employs thousands across the region.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz