M24 Logistics steps up to record e-commerce volumes for Black Friday

M24 Logistics, which enables e-commerce growth for various top retailers in South Africa, pushed out record volumes during Black Friday 2023. Their warehouse facilities in Olifantsfontein, Tshwane and Eastport Logistics Park, Johannesburg, are geared for e-commerce fine picking and packing. The team handled the notable increase of 9% picked Black Friday volumes versus the same period last year with ease.

With their e-commerce fulfilment operations running for more than a decade, this was also the highest volume of inbound stock ever received for a Black Friday. Enabling their customers to add new product lines and replenish fast moving lines at record speed, maximised sales potential during this peak period.

“The team hit a record fulfilment of 99.75% and are celebrating an all-time low of 0.3% customer complaints,” says Greg Dalton, GM: e-commerce operations. “This result reflects our improved operational efficiencies and discipline.”

Despite increased volumes our courier partners rose to the occasion and delivered within promised lead-time 99% of the time.

Welcome to Cape Town

M24 Logistics – experts in the warehousing and distribution of products for B2B and B2C merchants serving the African market – just opened a state-of-the-art new warehouse in Montague Gardens.

The warehouse, with a capacity of 30 000 square metres, is geared to serve a range of big players in the e-commerce market, as well as cater for SMEs.

“We are ready, and we welcome all e-commerce businesses that wish to capitalise on the opportunity in 2024 to grow their e-commerce with faster and lower cost deliveries in Cape Town, and surrounds,” said Rika Swart, general manager of M24 Logistics. This ushers in the third M24 Logistics warehouse in South Africa.

“We are the leading one-stop solution provider for e-commerce clients in SA. As a full e-commerce logistics service, we handle your e-commerce needs from the moment of import, including clearing and forwarding solutions, to the package arriving at our warehouse. The product is then stored in the warehouse, your online store order is received by the warehouse, and we process delivery to the end consumer.”

Our wish is that our clients can solely 'focus on growing their e-commerce, and we’ll worry about the rest!'

M24 Logistics, a division of Media24, has a distribution network extending to more than 30 countries across Africa.