Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

M24 LogisticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Warehousing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Going the extra green mile at M24 Logistics

22 Aug 2023
Issued by: M24 Logistics
Green energy. Minimising disruptions caused by loadshedding. Making a plan for the future. Saving the planet. These aren't just buzzwords - they're vital cogs in the wheel of every business in South Africa.

And at M24 Logistics, we know just how important sustainable energy is to ensure smooth operations and efficient solutions to meet clients’ every need. Which is why M24 Logistics has installed 380 roof-mounted solar panels at our Olifantsfontein warehouse in Gauteng.

Going the extra green mile at M24 Logistics

“The system is controlled by an intelligent smart controller which ensures we always operate optimally through our uninterrupted power supply (UPS). It gives suitable power to fire up the whole Olifantsfontein facility during the day,” says Martin Giessen, general manager infrastructure at M24 Logistics.

Ensuring M24 Logistics remains ahead of the game is essential to providing optimal service, says Rika Swart, general manager of M24 Logistics. “Carried on a tide of continual evolution, M24 Logistics is the go-to partner for accessible and affordable ecommerce logistics solutions,” she adds. “With online spending expected to continue to grow over the next decade, steering towards a greener future will be as important as service delivery when managing the online customer’s expectations.

"Our investment in a Cape Town warehouse, also solar-equipped, further reduces the carbon impact of e-commerce. With stock closer to the end consumer, our customers can reduce the total distance travelled for e-commerce stock and at the same time benefit from reduce last mile cost. The ability to fulfil the order full basket from our warehouse eliminates the need for multiple parcels delivered from different stores, enhancing the customer experience and being gentler on our environment.”

Our commitment to sustainability does not stop there. As a proud member of Plastic Pact SA all our warehouses recycle all packaging material, and continuously explore new ways to save our planet.

Clients such as Clicks, Mr Price, Puma, Lovisa and Bash are serviced from the Olifantsfontein facility.

Supercharging your business

State-of-the-art e-commerce warehouses are taking the game to a whole new level to maximise your business’ output. Our ability to integrate with diverse online shop systems means once your stock is delivered to our back door, it will be available for ordering on your online shop within a matter of hours.

It’s lightning-fast efficiency at its best, Rika says. “Speed, convenience and stock proximity are key to ensuring cost efficiency and meeting the online customer’s expectations with an array of delivery options.”

For media inquiries and more information, please contact:

Nerisa Coetzee
GM: Growth M24 Logistics
moc.scitsigol42m@eezteoc.asireN
082  717 1844

M24 Logistics is your brand’s e-commerce logistics partners: while you focus on sales, we focus on delivery. M24  Logistics offers an Africa-wide distribution and delivery. network that provides end-to-end e-commerce fulfilment.

NextOptions
M24 Logistics
We are your brand's eCommerce logistics partners: while you focus on sales, we focus on delivery.
Read more: solar, green energy, Rika Swart, M24 Logistics

Related

Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
M24 LogisticsRevolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency15 Aug 2023
SA's green power push falters as projects fail
SA's green power push falters as projects fail18 Jul 2023
#EnlitAfrica2023: Technology key to Africa's just energy transition
#EnlitAfrica2023: Technology key to Africa's just energy transition18 May 2023
Source: Supplied. Jeff Miller, founder of Twelve B Green Energy Fund.
South Africans can now get tax breaks for investing in renewable energy15 Feb 2023
Supplied image: Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth with employees of the company displaying an example of the solar panels manufactured.
Girl power: Solar plant opens with all-female crew6 Feb 2023
Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Woolies Dash delivery service expands to more areas in SA7 Dec 2022
COP27 must work out how to cut carbon and still develop African economies
COP27 must work out how to cut carbon and still develop African economies7 Nov 2022
Climate change: What a just transition means for Africa
Climate change: What a just transition means for Africa4 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz