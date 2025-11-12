Clicks without credibility: Why ad spend alone won’t deliver this Black Friday

With another record Black Friday on the horizon, and some campaigns already live, South African businesses are pouring billions into ad spend to capture consumer attention. But while the race for clicks is on, credibility is being left behind. And that’s where the real conversions happen.

The sales season is bigger than ever

Black Friday sales are showing no signs of slowing down. According to Capital Connect, total retail sales in South Africa for November 2024 were projected to reach around R136bn, up from R116.1bn recorded in 2023, as shoppers spent more online than ever before.

The Citizen further reported that South Africans spent a record R139bn during Black Friday 2024, marking a R12bn increase year-over-year.

Heading into 2025, the trend is clear: the sales season is only getting bigger, but so are consumer expectations.

Behind those headline stats is a smarter, more sceptical shopper. Today's consumers don't just click and buy. They take the time to compare, question, and verify by scanning ratings, reading reviews, and looking for proof that brands deliver before parting with a cent.

The ad spend trap

The reality is that many businesses start ramping up their ad spend from early November. And competing with some of these large budgets can seem impossible for smaller brands.

However, the surge in ad budgets doesn't always translate into sales. Businesses may win the attention war but lose the trust battle. If your business strikes the right balance between offer, messaging, and targeting – and adds social proof – you stand a far better chance of converting.

"Clicks are easy to buy. And only the first point of entry. However, trust is earned, the ultimate convincer. That's why reviews turn marketing spend into sales, especially during high-stakes periods like Black Friday," says Hellopeter CEO Alon Rom.

The data support this. Displaying five or more reviews can lift conversion rates by up to 270%, and 93% of customers read online reviews before making a purchase.

Don’t discount after-sales support

Brands that reply to reviews have seen up to 80% higher conversion rates compared to those that don't engage. In short, when brands earn credibility, every marketing rand goes further.

"Many businesses focus all their energy on making the sale, but once that happens, the customer becomes an afterthought. This hurts loyalty and retention. We all know it's easier to keep a customer than gain a new one, yet we still see businesses offering little to no after-sales support," says Rom.

"Actions as simple as a follow-up review request asking how their experience was, along with a personalised, thoughtful reply, should not be underestimated. We've seen the tremendous effect this has, both psychologically on the customer and on the business's growth. Remember that a happy customer is more likely to return and become an ambassador who brings you new customers. It may be less glossy than an ad campaign, but this habit can deliver incredible returns," he explains.

Trust: The missing multiplier

In a hyper-competitive marketplace where ad costs keep rising and you have to compete on an international level, every click carries greater risk and greater opportunity. Social proof acts as a multiplier for ad performance, turning curiosity into confidence.

"When you combine social proof with smart media targeting, you don't just drive clicks, you drive confident purchases," adds Rom.

Brands that integrate reviews and star ratings into their ads and landing pages not only attract more traffic but also convert it. Therefore, a visible star rating or customer testimonial can lift both click-through and conversion rates, turning your ad spend into measurable revenue.

From clicks to confidence

This year’s standout Black Friday campaigns won’t just make noise, they’ll inspire confidence.

To turn your own clicks into conversions, Hellopeter advises brands to:

Collect fresh reviews now to fuel credibility before the rush. But don't forget to make it as easy for them as possible. Immediately after the sale, send them a WhatsApp review request, one of the fastest and seamless ways to share feedback.

Feature customer feedback front and centre on your website, in social ads, and landing pages.

Engage publicly by replying to reviews and showing customers they're heard.

Stay visible across channels so trust isn't just built, it's reinforced everywhere.

Trust at scale

Budgets don't power Black Friday success; it's built on trust. For South African businesses competing for clicks this season, the message is clear: credibility converts.

And platforms like Hellopeter, where honest reviews meet real responses, ensure that every rand spent on advertising works harder, drives further, and earns lasting trust.

Set yourself up for success this Black Friday

Hellopeter Business is currently running a special promotion for businesses serious about becoming more discoverable online, showing they're the trusted choice, and streamlining their customer service experience and post-sales support.

Businesses upgrading to a higher-tier Hellopeter Business Annual Plan can enjoy 30% off, plus bonus credits worth up to R14,000 to bolster their efforts. Ts&Cs apply.

Get the deal by logging into your Hellopeter Business portal or signing up for a plan today.



