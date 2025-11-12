Fourways Mall now open later

More time to enjoy new stores, fresh experiences and major upgrades.

Fourways Mall is giving Johannesburg shoppers more reasons to linger. With a fresh line-up of new stores, restaurants and entertainment, the mall has extended its trading hours to 9am to 8pm daily, and 9am to 7pm on Sundays and public holidays, as well as free parking after 5pm, every day. The change means extra time to shop, dine and play without watching the clock.

More time, more choice

The new hours arrive as Fourways Mall enjoys a surge of energy. New fashion, lifestyle and dining brands are filling its halls, from Yuppiechef and Being to Soviet Jeans, Me & B and Vida e Caffè and Plato Coffee. More big names are on the way, including Nando’s, Lee Cooper, Hey Dude and expanded Lacoste and Crocs stores.

Eating out is also part of the draw with umpteen options including a recently opened Spur and incoming Mozambik. With cafés and restaurants buzzing into the evening, the extended hours make it easier for families and professionals to combine errands with a quick coffee catch-up or a relaxed dinner. Fourways Mall is opening the option for a shopping trip to blend easily with a fun-filled night out.

A playground for all ages

Entertainment has become one of the mall’s strongest calling cards. Visitors can bounce, bowl or race the evening away at Bounce, Adventure Golf, The Fun Company, Xtreme Go-Karting, Total Ninja Interactive and Shooters. The upgraded Ster-Kinekor cinemas now feature Cine Prestige and a dedicated Kids Cinema, with Urban Playground and Bloc 11 on their way to add even more thrills.

The health and fitness offerings have grown alongside the fun. Shoppers will find Planet Fitness, Zulu Zenith, High Performance Training Gym, Being and My Cercle already open, with RPM Gym, Burnt and Anta joining soon. Whether it’s a workout, a wellness session or simply a chance to stretch the day a little longer, Fourways Mall has created a destination that blends lifestyle with leisure.

Juan Palm, Fourways Mall general manager, says the decision to extend hours was shaped by how people are choosing to spend their time. “Johannesburg is a city that thrives on energy and connection. By staying open later, we’re giving our shoppers the freedom to enjoy dinner, a movie, a gym session, or even take care of last-minute shopping, all in one place. It’s about matching the rhythm of the city we serve and making life more convenient by giving our shoppers more time to enjoy the expanded variety of stores and experiences at Fourways Mall.”

With its later closing times, a growing list of new arrivals and a strong mix of entertainment, Fourways Mall has turned itself into a place where a quick shop can easily turn into an evening well spent.

For regular updates on Fourways Mall, trading hours, and its stores, visit https://fourwaysmall.com/ or follow the centre on social media @fourways_mall.