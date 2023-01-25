How customer reviews shape Black Friday buying decisions

As Black Friday approaches and we head into the silly shopping season, South African businesses face the challenge of standing out among the fierce competition. However, now that everything is increasingly driven by artificial intelligence and digital automation, consumers are hungrier than ever for authenticity.

The usual advertising principles of simply pushing your deal is not enough. Instead, customers want to know what real people think about real experiences. How? Through the modern power of word-of-mouth: customer reviews.

Reviews are trusted 12 times more than product descriptions from brands​.

A secret sauce called social proof

Online reviews – authentic, peer-generated, and immediate – have become an essential tool for consumers and businesses alike, especially during high-stakes shopping events like Black Friday. And no one sees this more than South Africa’s number one online review platform, Hellopeter.

The platform hosts over 2.57 million registered users (consumers) and a library of nearly 3.3 million reviews, giving brands a direct channel for visibility and customer insights. Over 53,000 new reviews are published on Hellopeter each month – at a rate of more than one per minute!

Monthly, over 850,000 South African shoppers visit Hellopeter – generating more than 14 million sessions and 38 million page views. This significant engagement highlights the essential role of reviews as consumers seek trustworthy information to inform their Black Friday purchases.

So, the Hellopeter platform is still trusted by South African consumers more than ever, but what’s that to businesses? Well, there’s a business-focused software as a service (SaaS) offering, Hellopeter Business, to help businesses connect directly with these active reviewers.

97% of consumers say online reviews influence purchasing decisions​.

Star customer service strategies

Reviews are not only there to attract new customers. As all business leaders know, converting a new customer is a lot more challenging and expensive than retaining an existing one. So, by not only collecting feedback but also responding, resolving issues, and implementing feedback, you will really see the positive impact on your business.

“During Black Friday, reviews are one of the most powerful tools a business can use to their advantage,” said Alon Rom, CEO of Hellopeter. “A well-handled review isn’t just feedback – it’s an opportunity for businesses to build trust, loyalty, and a strong reputation with customers. When brands respond constructively to reviews, they send a clear message that they value their customers and are committed to a positive experience.”

Businesses with a TrustIndex rating of 8+ on Hellopeter see an average 20% increase in customer retention.

As it stands, 60% of the reviews on Hellopeter are positive, proving that consumers are willing to praise good service when prompted. Of these reviews, around 69% receive responses from the businesses they reviewed, demonstrating that brands are actively engaging with their audiences to strengthen trust and loyalty. It pays to show up for your customers!

The impact of social proof on Black Friday sales

So, why do consumers seek out reviews? It all comes down to reassurance. With so many fake businesses and scams all around, they want to hear from other humans before spending their hard-earned money. And as shoppers search for the best deals this Black Friday, they will actively look to peer recommendations for guidance.

“Online reviews are not just a nice-to-have for brands – they’re essential to any growth strategy, especially during Black Friday,” said Jacqui Uys, chief growth marketing officer at Hellopeter.

“Reviews build trust and provide a real-time connection between businesses and their customers. In our space, we see the direct impact reviews have on purchasing decisions, with positive feedback consistently increasing engagement and driving conversions. For brands looking to thrive during Black Friday, leveraging this social proof is key to cutting through the noise.”

Make writing reviews easy

Almost 42% of Hellopeter reviews are submitted via their WhatsApp chatbot, showing how easy it is for customers to share their experiences.

“In our era of convenience, we wanted to simplify the reviewing process so that customers could give feedback shortly after their experience. The WhatsApp review method also eliminates friction, such as having to log in. This makes it a favourite among both businesses and customers,” explains Rom.

Consumers expect to see an average of 112 reviews per product, with younger shoppers seeking even more​.

Hellopeter Business: A strategic tool for Black Friday success

Hellopeter Business provides powerful tools for brands to capitalise on customer reviews by simplifying the entire feedback process.

To support brands during the busy Black Friday season, Hellopeter Business enables businesses to gather customer feedback, build a positive online reputation, collect social proof, and become more discoverable online.

Some key features of using Hellopeter Business:

Centralised review management: Collect and respond to reviews from multiple platforms (Hellopeter, Google, Facebook) in one inbox.

Collect and respond to reviews from multiple platforms (Hellopeter, Google, Facebook) in one inbox. Easy review collection: Streamlined tools for collecting customer feedback across channels, including SMS, email, and a WhatsApp chatbot for easy review submission.

Streamlined tools for collecting customer feedback across channels, including SMS, email, and a WhatsApp chatbot for easy review submission. Quick response templates: Save time with customisable reply templates that allow for efficient, professional responses.

Save time with customisable reply templates that allow for efficient, professional responses. Tagging and organisation: Use tags to categorise reviews, track specific issues, and prioritise responses based on urgency.

Use tags to categorise reviews, track specific issues, and prioritise responses based on urgency. Performance insights: Access data-driven insights and analytics on review trends, customer sentiment, and response effectiveness to inform business strategy.

Access data-driven insights and analytics on review trends, customer sentiment, and response effectiveness to inform business strategy. Boost customer engagement: Actively engage with customers by responding to feedback, demonstrating transparency, and enhancing customer loyalty.

Black Friday offer to South African businesses

To empower brands further, Hellopeter Business is offering a Black Friday promotion with a 30% discount on Annual Plans and additional credits to the value of R12,000 and more. Running from 1 November to 30 November 2024, this offer equips businesses with tools to seamlessly manage, respond to, and amplify customer feedback – making social proof an integral part of their Black Friday strategy. Terms and conditions apply.

Each month, over 6,200 unique businesses receive reviews on Hellopeter – with more than 1,500 businesses getting their first reviews. As a result, brands are able to gather valuable insights and build customer relationships from the start. The surge of over 33,500 new users registering on Hellopeter each month underscores the growing role of reviews in the South African market.

For businesses looking to thrive this Black Friday, reviews are more than just words – they’re a vital resource in a competitive landscape. By embracing the power of peer influence and using platforms like Hellopeter Business, brands can turn customer feedback into a strategic asset – building trust, attracting new customers, and driving growth during the busiest shopping season of the year.

