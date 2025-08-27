South Africa
Marketing & Media Artificial Intelligence
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

The Rooms NetworkAfriGISTractor OutdoorPublicis Groupe AfricaBrandMappKantarMultiChoiceRogerwilcoDentsuBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRThe Up&Up GroupIrvine PartnersSauce AdvertisingBA:KO by EchoHouseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Rogerwilco launches echo: AI search that lets brands own their answers

    Independent integrated digital marketing agency Rogerwilco has launched Echo, a proprietary closed generative AI search engine designed to transform how brands help customers find information online.
    Issued by Rogerwilco
    27 Aug 2025
    27 Aug 2025
    Rogerwilco launches echo: AI search that lets brands own their answers

    Unlike generic AI search tools that deliver blended, often confusing results from multiple sources, Echo is brand-specific, delivering only verified content drawn from a company’s website, CRM and other trusted platforms.

    In today’s content-rich digital landscape, most websites contain valuable information that is often buried or difficult to access, especially for time-pressed customers and clients. Echo changes that by providing a clean, fast and intelligent alternative search solution. It analyses a website’s full content ecosystem and delivers summarised, accurate answers in response to natural-language queries and provides direct links to relevant source pages.

    “Echo brings the power of AI search to your brand’s own digital front door,” says Reghardt Marais, chief operations officer of Rogerwilco. “It empowers customers to make confident, informed decisions about your products, your services and your value without being distracted or misdirected by third-party noise.”

    Why Echo?

    Rogerwilco built Echo to solve three major pain points for modern marketers and customer-facing teams:

    1. High-volume, low-discoverability: Brands publish vast amounts of content, but users struggle to find what they need. Echo summarises and surfaces it fast.
    2. Control over brand messaging: Unlike public AI search engines that pull data from across the web, Echo ensures that only your verified brand content appears in search results.
    3. Decluttered decision-making: Echo removes the friction of traditional site searches, giving customers clear, context-rich responses that support better, faster decisions.
    4. Insight-driven content strategy: Echo gives brands visibility into what users are searching for. If content doesn’t exist or needs expanding, teams can respond proactively to enhance the customer experience and SEO performance across public AI search engines.

    What makes Echo different?

    Echo’s Supervisor AI intelligently uses openly available generative AI tools to optimise the outcome of each query to tailor responses in a way that best aligns with the customer’s brand question. This ensures exceptional data precision, particularly when handling complex information such as pricing, product specifications, or documentation.

    And because Echo is a closed AI system, all data remains securely within its environment, an essential advantage in a world of increasing privacy regulation and risk.

    Echo also benefits internal teams, enabling staff to quickly access the most current company content from product data and HR policies to internal memos and training materials.

    “AI search is only as useful as it is secure and specific,” says Marais. “With Echo, brands no longer have to rely on outdated chatbots or generic FAQs and other tools that dilute or distort their content. They can now own the search experience end-to-end.”

    Real-world application

    Echo is built to support a wide range of business needs across marketing, operations, and customer experience. Marketing and brand teams can ensure that product, pricing, and campaign information is always accurate and instantly accessible. E-commerce platforms can surface FAQs, delivery details, product comparisons, and menu options on demand. This all happens without the need to search externally or check in with other team members, saving time, reducing resource strain, and ensuring a quicker query-to-conversion. For global brands, Echo’s built-in translation capabilities enable seamless multilingual accessibility.

    Internally, teams can search across documents, knowledge bases, and intranet platforms if deemed as trusted sources, in seconds, improving efficiency and information access.

    Whether it’s a customer looking for a return policy or a sales rep needing the latest product update, Echo reduces time to answer and improves time to trust.

    Built for the future

    Echo is the latest addition to Rogerwilco’s growing suite of AI-powered tools designed to make marketing smarter, faster, and more accurate. As brands navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape, Echo offers the opportunity to own your content, elevate your customer experience, improve decision-making and future-proof your digital presence.

    Read more: Customer experience, generative AI, AI search
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Rogerwilco
    Rogerwilco is a multi-award winning, independently owned end-to-end digital customer experience agency. We exist to remove the friction in brands' digital engagement with their audiences, no matter the channel or touchpoint.
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz