Rogerwilco launches echo: AI search that lets brands own their answers

Independent integrated digital marketing agency Rogerwilco has launched Echo, a proprietary closed generative AI search engine designed to transform how brands help customers find information online.

Unlike generic AI search tools that deliver blended, often confusing results from multiple sources, Echo is brand-specific, delivering only verified content drawn from a company’s website, CRM and other trusted platforms.

In today’s content-rich digital landscape, most websites contain valuable information that is often buried or difficult to access, especially for time-pressed customers and clients. Echo changes that by providing a clean, fast and intelligent alternative search solution. It analyses a website’s full content ecosystem and delivers summarised, accurate answers in response to natural-language queries and provides direct links to relevant source pages.

“Echo brings the power of AI search to your brand’s own digital front door,” says Reghardt Marais, chief operations officer of Rogerwilco. “It empowers customers to make confident, informed decisions about your products, your services and your value without being distracted or misdirected by third-party noise.”

Why Echo?

Rogerwilco built Echo to solve three major pain points for modern marketers and customer-facing teams:

High-volume, low-discoverability: Brands publish vast amounts of content, but users struggle to find what they need. Echo summarises and surfaces it fast.

Control over brand messaging: Unlike public AI search engines that pull data from across the web, Echo ensures that only your verified brand content appears in search results.

Decluttered decision-making: Echo removes the friction of traditional site searches, giving customers clear, context-rich responses that support better, faster decisions.

Insight-driven content strategy: Echo gives brands visibility into what users are searching for. If content doesn’t exist or needs expanding, teams can respond proactively to enhance the customer experience and SEO performance across public AI search engines.



What makes Echo different?

Echo’s Supervisor AI intelligently uses openly available generative AI tools to optimise the outcome of each query to tailor responses in a way that best aligns with the customer’s brand question. This ensures exceptional data precision, particularly when handling complex information such as pricing, product specifications, or documentation.

And because Echo is a closed AI system, all data remains securely within its environment, an essential advantage in a world of increasing privacy regulation and risk.

Echo also benefits internal teams, enabling staff to quickly access the most current company content from product data and HR policies to internal memos and training materials.

“AI search is only as useful as it is secure and specific,” says Marais. “With Echo, brands no longer have to rely on outdated chatbots or generic FAQs and other tools that dilute or distort their content. They can now own the search experience end-to-end.”

Real-world application

Echo is built to support a wide range of business needs across marketing, operations, and customer experience. Marketing and brand teams can ensure that product, pricing, and campaign information is always accurate and instantly accessible. E-commerce platforms can surface FAQs, delivery details, product comparisons, and menu options on demand. This all happens without the need to search externally or check in with other team members, saving time, reducing resource strain, and ensuring a quicker query-to-conversion. For global brands, Echo’s built-in translation capabilities enable seamless multilingual accessibility.

Internally, teams can search across documents, knowledge bases, and intranet platforms if deemed as trusted sources, in seconds, improving efficiency and information access.

Whether it’s a customer looking for a return policy or a sales rep needing the latest product update, Echo reduces time to answer and improves time to trust.

Built for the future

Echo is the latest addition to Rogerwilco’s growing suite of AI-powered tools designed to make marketing smarter, faster, and more accurate. As brands navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape, Echo offers the opportunity to own your content, elevate your customer experience, improve decision-making and future-proof your digital presence.