    Rogerwilco sweeps 2025 Assegai Awards with 16 wins, including coveted Best in Class honour

    Africa's largest B Corp-certified digital agency, Rogerwilco, has affirmed its position as a powerhouse of creative excellence, taking home 16 awards at the prestigious 2025 Assegai Awards hosted by the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA). The agency achieved a perfect sweep, with every single entry winning recognition across multiple categories.
    Issued by Rogerwilco
    18 Nov 2025
    The haul included five Gold, four Silver and four Bronze awards, two Leader awards and the esteemed Zinthatu Award for Best in Class, which recognises agencies that consistently deliver outstanding work year after year.

    "This is an incredible result for our team and clients," said Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco. "To walk away with 16 awards, and have every entry recognised, validates our approach of combining strategic thinking with creative innovation. Most importantly, it demonstrates that work which drives measurable business impact can also be beautifully crafted and emotionally compelling."

    The Dmasa's Assegai Awards are designed to benchmark and celebrate the finest work in South Africa's direct marketing industry, honouring agencies and innovators whose campaigns have driven tangible results through creativity, technology and strategic insight.

    Rogerwilco's success spanned three major client campaigns, each demonstrating the agency's versatility and technical prowess:

    • Stellenbosch Business School’s Generative Engine Optimisation Campaign

    5 Gold awards

    This groundbreaking campaign showcased how AI-driven search optimisation can transform brand visibility in an evolving digital landscape.

    Africa Check’s AI Fact Checker for the 2024 General Election

    3 Silver Awards and 1 Bronze Award

    A critical initiative that deployed artificial intelligence to combat misinformation during South Africa's 2024 general election, demonstrating technology's power to strengthen democratic processes.

    Momentum Health’s "Bruised Ego" Campaign

    3 Bronze Awards and 2 Leader Awards

    A campaign that connected with audiences through authentic, emotionally resonant storytelling that elevated Momentum Health's brand positioning.

    Stewart added: "The Assegai Awards continue to set the standard for excellence in South Africa's marketing industry. Our success reinforces our belief in being better through our B Corp certification; we chose to hold ourselves to the highest social and environmental standards so that our creative work can do more than win awards. We're grateful to our clients who trust us with their brands and challenge us to push boundaries."

