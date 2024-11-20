South Africa’s Good Things Guy, Brent Lindeque hosts MTN Win-Win Summer campaign weekly show

South Africa’s Good Things Guy, Brent Lindeque will host a new weekly show as part of MTN’s 30th anniversary Win-Win Summer campaign.

Lindeque will bring his unique blend of positivity and storytelling to the show, celebrating the inspiring stories of MTN’s winners across the country while highlighting the good news that continues to shape our nation.

Lindeque is known for championing good news and showcasing the best of South Africa.

Lindeque, whose act of kindness went viral a decade ago and gave rise to the Good Things Guy platform, has been a voice of optimism, spreading hope and highlighting stories of triumph.

From rugby victories to breaking global records, Brent’s ethos aligns perfectly with MTN’s vision of celebrating a winning nation.

“South Africa is buzzing with good things,” says Lindeque.

“Whether it’s winning the Rugby World Cup, smashing records, or uplifting communities, we have so much to be proud of. This show isn’t just about celebrating prizes; it’s about celebrating the people who make South Africa extraordinary.”

A show that matters

A show like this couldn't come at a better time for a country that thrives on resilience, hope, and big wins.

The weekly show will shine a light on the positive moments that unite and inspire.

With his trademark authenticity and uplifting storytelling, Lindeque will amplify the good happening across South Africa.

The show is more than just entertainment – it’s a reminder of the potential we have as a nation. With every story and every win, viewers will be reminded that South Africa is a place of endless possibilities.

Celebrating 30 years

As MTN marks 30 years of connecting South Africans, the Win-Win Summer campaign is all about giving back.

The campaign celebrates the progress and victories of a nation that has overcome challenges to emerge stronger and more united.

“We’ve won Grammys, Olympic medals, and even broken world records. Now, it’s time for our customers to join in the fun. We want this summer to be one to remember for every South African,” says Robyn Lewis, general manager: brand and marketing at MTN South Africa.

The campaign has hourly 1GB data prizes to daily R30,000 cash prizes, weekly R10,000 cash prizes, and the ultimate R300,000 grand prizes for 10 lucky winners.