    Sunshinegun collaborates with SensoryFX to create fragrance discovery box showcasing the power of scent

    Issued by Sunshinegun
    3 Dec 2024
    3 Dec 2024
    SensoryFX is a developer and manufacturer of fragrances and flavours, serving a diverse range of clients in the food and beverage, personal care, and home care industries.
    Sunshinegun collaborates with SensoryFX to create fragrance discovery box showcasing the power of scent

    Their team of experts collaborate with clients to craft customised fragrance and flavour solutions. Whether it's a delicate perfume or a robust food flavouring, the team works closely with their clients to create unique olfactory experiences that align with a client's brand identity and target audience.

    SensoryFX approached Sunshinegun to conceptualise a direct marketing piece which would create awareness of their fragrance development capabilities, educate clients on the power of scent and inspire them to explore new olfactory possibilities.

    Sunshinegun collaborates with SensoryFX to create fragrance discovery box showcasing the power of scent

    Through visual storytelling Sunshinegun leveraged the growing trend of mood-centric fragrance and fragrance wardrobing and set out to create a tangible representation of the emotional power of scent. The solution they developed came in the form of a fragrance discovery box featuring a curated selection of fragrances, each designed to evoke specific emotions and enhance well-being. By combining stunning visuals with engaging storytelling, the box offers a sensory experience that resonates with both industry professionals and consumers.

    Sunshinegun collaborates with SensoryFX to create fragrance discovery box showcasing the power of scent

    Sunshinegun's creative vision brought the fragrance discovery box to life, combining striking design elements with a strong brand message. The result is a visually appealing and informative tool that effectively communicates SensoryFX's expertise and commitment to quality products. For more information visit www.sunshinegun.com.

    Sunshinegun
    Sunshinegun is brand design studio specialising in brand strategy, design, packaging, and digital solutions. Our team is passionate about helping brands shine. From iconic designs to innovative strategies, we deliver projects that truly make a difference. [[www.sunshinegun.com]]
