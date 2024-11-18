Primedia shines bright with 39 nominations in the 2024 South African Radio Awards!

The excitement is palpable as the South African Radio Awards unveil their 2024 finalists, with Primedia Broadcasting taking centre stage, earning an impressive 39 nominations across a variety of categories. This remarkable milestone underscores the creativity, passion, and dedication of the talented teams behind South Africa’s most beloved radio shows.

From the high-energy of Afternoon Drive to the dynamic Breakfast Shows, Primedia’s diverse lineup celebrates local talent at its best. Standouts among the nominees include drive time Kfm’s Carl Wastie on the electrifying Flash Drive, 947’s Drive with Thando Thabethe, and the legendary John Perlman on 702 Drive – each continuing to captivate audiences with their unique styles and compelling content.

Primedia dominates the coveted Breakfast Show category, with all four of its flagship shows – Kfm’s Darren Simpson, 702’s Bongani Bingwa, 947’s Anele Mdoda, and CapeTalk’s Lester Kiewit – earning well-deserved recognition. Their fresh perspectives and distinct voices have made mornings unmissable for millions. Meanwhile, CapeTalk and 702’s Money Show stand out in the Business and Finance category, bridging complex financial topics with relatable insights that resonate with listeners.

Primedia’s deep connection with its audiences shines through in community-driven initiatives like Kfm’s Geniet Dit Met Tracey Lange and the impactful Stationery Vehicle project on Carl Wastie’s Flash Drive. These nominations reaffirm radio’s transformative role as more than just a medium for entertainment – it’s a powerful platform for positive change.

With nominations spanning Daytime Shows, Radio Documentaries, and the action-packed Sports Show category – featuring the legendary Robert Marawa – Primedia continues to redefine excellence across the airwaves.

As anticipation builds for the glitzy awards ceremony, Primedia Broadcasting’s 39 nominations cement its position as a leader in the industry, particularly in the highly competitive breakfast segment. This achievement reflects not just the exceptional talent of its hosts but also the responsive, engaged audiences who inspire them every day.

The countdown to the winners has begun, but one thing is certain: Primedia Broadcasting and its audiences are at the heart of South Africa’s radio success story.

Stay tuned as we celebrate this incredible journey of innovation and excellence!



