Park Hyatt Johannesburg opens in Rosebank
Located in the city’s Rosebank district, the hotel offers 31 guestrooms and suites, as well as dining, wellness and event facilities.
"We are extremely proud to open Park Hyatt Johannesburg, extending the legacy of the Park Hyatt brand to Rosebank," says Mitch Gemmell, general manager, Park Hyatt Johannesburg.
"Our team is dedicated to offering deeply personalised service and thoughtfully curated experiences, delivered with meticulous attention to detail and the essence of modern luxury hospitality in every interaction."
Restored heritage property
Originally constructed in the 1930s as a colonial mansion, the building’s restoration preserves original features such as arches, verandahs and high ceilings. The design blends classical architecture with contemporary elements, centred around an open-air courtyard with a jacaranda tree and landscaped gardens.
A locally curated art programme features South African themes inspired by the country’s natural landscapes, botanical archives and cultural history.
Guestrooms, dining and facilities
The hotel’s 31 rooms feature king-size beds, marble bathrooms, Ndebele-patterned throws, and curated local artwork. Some offer private patios overlooking the gardens.
Culinary offerings include Room 32 restaurant, presenting live-fire cuisine using seasonal local ingredients, and The Lounge, a casual space for cocktails, wines, and premium cigars.
A dedicated sommelier curates the wine list, focusing on South African terroirs and vintages.
Wellness facilities include a fitness centre, heated outdoor pool, and a spa set to open soon. Treatments will incorporate native ingredients such as rooibos, marula oil and baobab extract.
Small-scale events
Park Hyatt Johannesburg offers event facilities for up to 60 guests, catering to meetings, private functions, and celebrations.
"The opening of Park Hyatt Johannesburg embodies our commitment to providing exceptional service, care and luxury deeply connected to the city's rich heritage and vibrant culture,” comments Hamza Farooqui, CEO of Millat Group. "Our aim is to offer an unparalleled experience, blending refined hospitality with authentic South African artistry."
The hotel is located close to Johannesburg’s cultural attractions, galleries, boutique retail, and restaurants.
