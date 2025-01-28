Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection reveals new product line

Following the launch of the first limited edition Hot Wheels Formula 1 car in 2024 and the announcement of a multi-year licensing partnership with Formula 1, Mattel, Inc has revealed additional products from the Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection due to hit shelves in 2025.

Image supplied

Unveiled ahead of the Nuremberg International Toy Fair, the range brings to life eight Formula 1 teams across Hot Wheels Singles, five-pack assortments and premium products.

Each 1:64 die-cast car is built to race on the Hot Wheels orange track, while the premium cars feature intricate details to replicate an actual F1 car, including a metal body and chassis, authentic team liveries and Pirelli branded tires to further bring the car to life.

Fans will also feel the speed of Formula 1 at home when they go head-to-head against their friends and family with the Hot Wheels Formula 1 Sprint & Grand Prix Race Circuit track sets. Racers will battle to overtake each other in high-octane racing on the sets equipped with gas pedal booster and a manual DRS diverter to give the car an extra edge.

“The spirited response from fans around the world following our Hot Wheels and Formula 1 announcement has been thrilling,” said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president of Hot Wheels and global head of vehicles and building sets.

“The next phase of the partnership is all about giving fans the products and experiences that bring the worlds of Hot Wheels and F1 together in a way that has never been done before, and we’re just getting started.”

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection hit the shelves. We want to increase our fans’ passion for racing, and these superbly and intricately designed cars will allow fans to experience the drama and excitement of Formula 1 in the palm of their hands every time they play at home.”