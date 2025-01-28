Strategic cleaning: the secret to achieving cost efficiency in 2025

Many South African business leaders have gone on record saying they are cautiously optimistic about our economic prospects for 2025. However, it remains essential that organisations continue to seek cost-saving opportunities, such as inefficient spending habits, without compromising quality or customer satisfaction.

Image supplied

Incorporating these in their new year planning can help protect the bottom line and position businesses for growth over the next year.

Jeffrey Madkins, marketing manager at Unilever Professional, notes that facility maintenance, particularly cleaning operations, represents an often-overlooked opportunity for strategic cost optimisation.

"Our research indicates that businesses can reduce their annual cleaning-related expenses through smarter procurement and operational practices, without impacting cleanliness or hygiene standards," he shares.

Drawing from his extensive experience in the commercial cleaning sector, Madkins offers several insights for organisations looking to optimise their cleaning operations:

1. Strategic Product Selection: “Consider multipurpose cleaning solutions that can effectively handle various applications," Madkins advises.

For example, Domestos Multipurpose Thick Bleach offers versatility by reducing the need for multiple specialised cleaners. Suitable for a variety of surfaces and applications, it provides an exceptional clean, leaving your business spaces hygienically spotless.

"This approach not only streamlines procurement but also simplifies inventory management and staff training." He adds that while universal products may cost more initially, their versatility often delivers superior long-term value.

2. Organisational Culture and Employee Engagement: Madkins believes that successful cost optimisation requires a shift in organisational culture. When all employees understand their role in maintaining clean spaces, it drives customer satisfaction, encourages repeat business, and bolsters sales and profits. This approach also reduces the burden on cleaning staff.

3. Quality-Focused Procurement: “The lowest price tag doesn't always represent the best value," Madkins cautions.

He points out that professional-grade cleaning products, while potentially more expensive upfront, often provide superior coverage and efficacy. Because these products are more effective, less is required per use, leading to significant cost savings over time and lower cost per use.

4. Striking the Balance in Bulk Buying: Madkins recommends that businesses review their procurement strategies: "Bulk purchasing, when properly planned, can yield substantial savings. Buying supplies in larger quantities is more cost-effective than purchasing smaller-sized products, giving you more value for your money. It's also important to balance discounts for bulk buying against storage costs and product shelf life."

5. Equipment and Asset Maintenance: Regular maintenance of cleaning equipment is often overlooked but is crucial for long-term cost management, according to Madkins.

"Given that this equipment is used daily, proper care ensures it lasts longer and performs more effectively, reducing replacement costs and labour time while minimising unexpected stoppage."

Similarly, he adds that attention to other assets, such as linen, is important. Damage from poor-quality washing products or improper care can lead to frequent replacements, another cost often unnoticed but significant over time. Using quality products and maintaining proper care routines can extend the life of these assets and reduce unnecessary expenses.

Looking ahead, Madkins emphasises that strategic cost management in cleaning operations extends beyond immediate savings. "A well-maintained, hygienic workplace contributes to employee health and productivity while projecting professionalism to clients and visitors," he concludes.

"The goal is to optimise spending without compromising these essential benefits."