Meet the world's bravest reporters at CPJ's 34th annual awards, hosted by John Oliver

Celebrating 34 years of championing fearless journalism, CPJ’s annual International Press Freedom Awards and benefit dinner will once again honour the world's most courageous reporters. This year's event takes place on Thursday, 21 November 2024, in the heart of New York City.

John Oliver, host of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, will be master of ceremonies at the event, which will be chaired by Jessica E. Lessin, founder and CEO of The Information.

Christophe Deloire was the head of media freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Source: RSF.

The Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award, presented annually by CPJ, honours exceptional commitment to press freedom. Formerly the Burton Benjamin Memorial Award, it was renamed in 2017 to commemorate journalist and former CPJ board member Gwen Ifill.

Christophe Deloire, a steadfast global advocate for press freedom, led Reporters Without Borders (RSF) for 12 years, expanding its influence and initiating programs like the Journalism Trust Initiative to build public trust in media, and the Forum for Democracy to counter threats to democratic freedoms. Previously an investigative journalist and head of the Centre de formation des journalistes (CFJ) in France, Deloire championed journalists worldwide. He passed away on 8 June 2024, at age 53, after battling cancer.

