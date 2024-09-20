Fisher-Price brings back wooden toys with new range

Since the debuting of its landmark wooden toy line more than 90 years ago, Fisher-Price is returning to its roots as it launches its new Wood range.

WESSA (Wildlife & Environmental Society of South Africa), an organisation dedicated to environmental education, advocacy and action for sustainability proudly supports the launch of Fisher-Price Wood in Africa.

The new Wood range, designed for children ages six months to five years, comes as Fisher-Price reveals that 70% of parents enjoy seeing their younger family members play with toys they used to enjoy as children and 64% prefer toys that can be kept in the family.

Having also discovered that parents selected wooden toys as best for intergenerational play, this new collection features fresh, modern designs to encourage open-ended play that grandparents, parents and children alike will love.

Made with wood from FSC-certified sources, these toys can withstand years of play so that they can be treasured for generations to come. A timelessness that’s important considering intergenerational play brings joy to parents as they watch their own parents interacting with their children.

"Being an integral part of the international environmental community for almost 100 years, WESSA has played a significant role in creating awareness and providing platforms for people to act and get involved in helping to solve environmental issues," says Nomfundo Ndlovu, senior programmes manager at the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa.

"We welcome this new range of wooden products as it aligns with our focus on pollution reduction and sustainable use of natural resources while supporting interactive learning and the development of children for generations to come."

The new line also speaks to parents who are looking for a more affordable, back-to-basics play experience for their children that is still fun, educational, and promotes healthy development.

And with significant numbers of parents having passed a wooden toy down to another family member, it’s no surprise that they believe wooden toys to be the most timeless of playthings and would purchase them for this exact reason.

For many parents, watching their children play with toys invokes a sense of nostalgia, as many wish they still had one of their own childhood toys for their children to play with.

Brian Fitzharris, SVP and general manager, Fisher-Price, said: “For more than 90 years, Fisher-Price has been dedicated to helping children have the best possible start in life through innovative, trusted toys that provide hours of fun and enrichment. With the launch of Fisher-Price Wood — a line that harkens back to the brand’s very roots — we’re bringing a fresh perspective to the timeless appeal of wooden toys that are affordably priced, made with wood from FSC-certified sources, and designed to nourish a child’s creativity and development.”

Giving back

To celebrate the South African Launch, Fisher-Price is donating Wood products to four WESSA-supported Early Childhood Development centers around South Africa, impacting the learning of over 430 children.

Concurrently. Fisher Price is also supporting the Trillion Trees initiative during the European launch, which is a combined effort of BirdLife International, Wildlife Conservation Society and WWF –to support the growth of 10,000 trees, helping create forests for future generations to enjoy.

Dr. April Bagwill, programme coordinator, Trillion Trees, said: “Thanks to the generous support of donors like Fisher-Price, we’ve been able to support projects across the world which have restored nearly half a million trees and counting. Involving local communities every step of the way, we work with them to expand efforts to plant native trees, which are monitored and maintained so they grow into natural forests and provide benefits to people and to the amazing biodiversity we all depend on.”