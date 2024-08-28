NWK teams up with BCX and Q-Kon to level up its comms technology

NWK, an agricultural company known for its extensive retail network mainly in the North West in South Africa, has teamed up with BCX and Q-Kon to enhance its communication capabilities.

NWK's need for reliable and high-speed communication solutions was met with the BCX Q-Kon OneWeb LEO solution. Image supplied

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering operational efficiency, NWK launched a Proof-of-Concept (POC) testing site at its head office in Lichtenburg, in collaboration with BCX, a channel partner for Q-Kon and their OneWeb LEO services.

The initiative stems from NWK's need for reliable and high-speed communication solutions to support critical operations across its retail stores. Following rigorous testing and validation, the OneWeb LEO satellite service was not only approved but also expanded to three additional locations: NWK Retail Petit, NWK Retail Mareetsane, and NWK Retail Grootpan.

This expansion addresses NWK's challenges with infrastructure reliability, ensuring fast and low-latency access links essential for seamless card transactions and connectivity to back-office systems.

"We are delighted with the seamless integration and exceptional service provided by BCX and Q-Kon," remarked Johnathan Smit, manager of technology at NWK’s IT Department.

"The installation at our retail stores and head office has exceeded our expectations in terms of efficiency and professionalism."

BCX expressed satisfaction with the project's outcome.

"Our collaboration with NWK and Q-Kon highlights our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses," said Louis van Wyk, managing executive of connectivity at BCX.

Q-Kon emphasised the significance of the partnership in advancing satellite communication technologies.

"The success at NWK highlights the transformative impact of our Twoobii Smart Satellite Services in enhancing operational connectivity," stated account director: key accounts, Hendrik Bezuidenhout.

The installation at NWK not only marks a milestone in the adoption of advanced satellite technologies but also sets a precedent for future-proof communication solutions in the African retail sector.