Q-KON and Eutelsat will expand LEO satellite connectivity in Africa

Satellite solutions provider Q-KON is building on its successful collaboration with Eutelsat OneWeb to expand satellite internet access in sub-Saharan Africa. This partnership aims to address the unique connectivity challenges in the region by tailoring services to specific local needs. The companies are working to deploy "Smart LEO Networks" that combine the advantages of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology with customised solutions for African users. This includes establishing gateway infrastructure within Africa and optimising user terminals for maximum uptime.

Q-KON's Twoobii Smart Satellite Services model is designed to leverage the flexibility of OneWeb's LEO network, allowing for tailored functionality to meet the needs of various sectors, including healthcare, fintech, and retail.

This collaboration highlights the growing importance of partnerships between global satellite providers and local specialists to effectively address connectivity challenges in specific regions.

Both Q-KON and Eutelsat OneWeb are committed to expanding the reach of high-speed, low-latency internet across sub-Saharan Africa.

Combined powers

“By combining our local expertise and engineering know-how with Eutelsat Oneweb’s advanced satellite infrastructure, we have added additional capacity to Twoobii-LEO,” explained Dr Dawie de Wet, group CEO of Q-KON.

“This in turn will accelerate its expansion and further our ability to provide fast, reliable internet to communities in sub-Saharan Africa and companies in the healthcare, fintech and retail sectors.”

By providing cutting-edge satellite network solutions, we can anticipate and meet the growing demands for low-cost, high availability and trusted connectivity services.

This expanded partnership builds on the success of the companies' initial collaboration in 2023, which saw the integration of OneWeb's LEO connectivity into Q-KON's Twoobii service.