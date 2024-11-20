MTN joins the race to space internet

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita said Africa's biggest mobile operator is exploring partnerships with low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite providers to bring internet connection to rural and remote customers in particular. Satellite-internet has become an alternative connectivity solution across Africa with the popularity of providers such as Starlink, operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

An MTN logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in Johannesburg. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

LEO satellites provide high-speed internet even in areas where terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure such as fibre and mobile broadband is difficult and expensive to deploy.

"To keep customers and businesses connected at all times, we're going to have to embrace satellite as an additional technology form," Mupita said in a media call.

He said MTN was carrying out proof of concepts with a number of LEO satellite operators for possible partnerships.

"We are exploring several, and actually some of them we're happy to be resellers through our enterprise business to some of our customers in specific countries," Mupita said.

The space race

MTN is not alone in seeking out partnership agreements. Smaller rival Cell C is doing the same.

South Africa's biggest operator Vodacom, majority owned by Britain's Vodafone, announced a partnership with Amazon's Project Kuiper LEO satellite last year.

"We're very aware of the challenges of having to compete as a fixed and wireless operator with LEO satellites over time, so we're arranging ourselves to be able to sure proof our businesses in our key markets," Mupita said.

Starlink operates in several African countries but has faced regulatory challenges in others, including South Africa, and resistance from state telecoms companies.

Icasa hurdle

South African regulator Icasa is currently working on the regulatory and licensing framework for satellite-internet providers to provide clear rules for operators.

"LEO operators should be treated the same as terrestrial operators such as ourselves, subjected to the same regulatory requirements whether it's around data privacy, data transport, localisation and access to spectrum," Mupita said.

"Our ask is that there just be a level playing ground."