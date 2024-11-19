Rocketseed expands global MSP Partner Programme with advanced Cloud email signature management

Rocketseed Cloud provides MSPs with unmatched performance, security, and scalability. The platform integrates seamlessly to ensure brand consistency, legal compliance, and marketing opportunities, backed by a robust cloud-based system.

Rocketseed’s North American CEO, Damian Hamp-Adams, says: “Our MSP Partner Programme is central to our mission of empowering managed service providers. Rocketseed Cloud is our most advanced product to date and provides MSPs with a powerful tool to enhance their services, increase customer satisfaction, and drive recurring revenue. We are committed to giving our partners the resources and support they need to thrive in today’s competitive market."

Key benefits of Rocketseed Cloud:

Supercharged email performance and security

Rocketseed Cloud allows infinite scaling of mail flow without intervention, ensuring no service slowdown, no matter how many emails are being sent. The modern cloud architecture delivers increased email signature performance and exceptional reliability. Users will experience faster email processing, higher server speeds, and an impressive 99.9% uptime, significantly enhancing business efficiency. Azure infrastructure's built-in redundancy ensures enhanced data protection, and Rocketseed adheres to strict compliance standards, including ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR.

Agility and enhanced user experience

One of Rocketseed Cloud's standout features is its flexibility in development and deployment. Independent service development allows for rapid updates without disrupting overall service. This optimisation leads to a smoother user experience, faster task completion, and rapid report loading. This also means MSPs and their clients can look forward to more integrations and features being released quicker and without interruption to the service Rocketseed customers know and love.

Rock-solid reliability and easy maintenance

The micro-services architecture ensures that any unlikely issues in one area do not impact the broader system, maintaining operational continuity. Isolated testing and focused maintenance simplify updates and enhancements, reducing the risk of system-wide downtime. This guarantees that clients’ email signature infrastructure remains efficient and up-to-date without interrupting daily operations.

Seamless support with unmatched 24/7 assistance

Rocketseed Cloud is designed to be seamless and stress-free, as is their industry-leading 24/7 support. Their dedicated in-person tech team is always a phone call away, ensuring a smooth and personalised experience, the foundation of all Rocketseed’s interactions.

For more information about Rocketseed’s MSP Partner Programme, visit https://www.rocketseed.com/partner-with-rocketseed/.



