ICT Software
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

RocketseedMANGO-OMCASUSDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Rocketseed drops release to boost email signature confidence on mobile for Microsoft 365 users

Rocketseed, a global leader in company email signature management software, has announced the upcoming launch of two major enhancements to its Microsoft 365 add-in feature, designed to improve user experience for both email senders and recipients. These new capabilities will be available to Microsoft 365 customers in coming weeks.
Issued by Rocketseed
15 Jul 2025
15 Jul 2025
Rocketseed drops release to boost email signature confidence on mobile for Microsoft 365 users

Rocketseed’s Signature on Compose lets users preview their branded email signature directly in the compose window – giving full confidence it appears correctly before sending. The latest release extends this functionality to users of the Microsoft Outlook mobile app on iOS and Android, meeting demand from users composing and sending emails on the go.

The update also introduces embedded image support, ensuring all visual elements – logos, banners, social icons – display instantly and correctly, with no need for recipients to download. This marks a significant improvement over using referenced images on mobile devices, which was the only option until the recent update to the Microsoft API.

“These enhancements are a major step forward for both email senders and recipients,” said Janine Ferenčak, managing director at Rocketseed. “With full support for Microsoft 365 and Outlook mobile apps, users can now see exactly how their email signature will appear before sending, ensuring brand consistency, especially on mobile. Meanwhile, embedded image support guarantees a perfect display for recipients.”

These Rocketseed updates are available exclusively for Microsoft 365 customers. To implement, a company’s Microsoft 365 administrator can request a manifest file from Rocketseed, enabling them to deploy the new functionality across their organisation.

When a user composes a message, Rocketseed identifies the sender and automatically applies their pre-assigned signature, offering a tailored choice of a full version or a simplified version for email reply chains according to company policy. Signatures are managed centrally and rendered in real time, ensuring brand consistency and user flexibility.

With these new features, Rocketseed continues to lead the way in email signature software, delivering enterprise-grade tools for brand management, compliance, and marketing across every business email – including mobile.

Read more: Rocketseed, email signature
Share this article
NextOptions
Rocketseed
Rocketseed is the first-choice email signature management software for both marketers and IT professionals across the globe, compatible with Office 365, Gsuite & Exchange.
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz