Air du Cap launches private charter flights from Joburg’s Grand Central Airport

South African boutique aviation operator Air du Cap has expanded its services to Gauteng, introducing on-demand charter flights from Grand Central Airport in Midrand.

The move brings the company’s exclusively owned, air-conditioned Beechcraft Baron 58 fleet within reach of Johannesburg and Pretoria travellers, offering a streamlined alternative to commercial flights for regional business and leisure travel.

Regional expansion for boutique air services

The new Johannesburg operation marks Air du Cap as the only operator in South Africa offering air-conditioned Beechcraft Barons. The service aims to provide flexible, short-hop flights between smaller towns, remote lodges, coastal retreats, and wine estates, bypassing major airports and long road transfers.

"What sets Air du Cap apart? Stylish, fast, hassle-free travel, and an instant online booking platform where customers can secure flights in under three minutes, with transparent pricing and immediate ticket delivery," says Will Mellorm, founder.

He adds that the aircraft interiors feature club seating with plush leather, air-conditioning, Bose noise-cancelling headsets, high-speed charging points, and modern avionics. The fleet operates primarily out of Grand Central Airport in Midrand and Cape Winelands Airport in Durbanville, though bookings can be made from any airport, with the base airports being the most cost-effective.

Flexible charter options for business and tourism

Designed for regional business mobility and inbound tourism, the new Johannesburg service allows travellers to reach destinations such as Hilton, Kruger, Plettenberg Bay, Graaff-Reinet, Sutherland, Newcastle, and Polokwane — as well as private airstrips in bush and coastal areas — without the delays or limitations of fixed commercial schedules.

Full itineraries and instant pricing are available online via airducap.com, where customers can book flights quickly with immediate ticket delivery. The service also includes same-day flights, flexible scheduling, fast turnaround times, and access to private airstrips.

Air du Cap continues to position itself as a seamless private air shuttle solution for South Africa’s regional business, tourism, and leisure sectors.