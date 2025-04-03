Tourism Hospitality
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ANEW Hotels & ResortsCity Lodge HotelsHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Tourism Hospitality

    Anew Hotel Green Point achieves 4-star status following strategic enhancements

    Anew Hotel Green Point Cape Town has officially been awarded 4-star status by the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa, marking another milestone in Anew Hotels & Resorts' commitment to enhancing its portfolio. This recognition follows a series of significant upgrades aimed at improving both guest comfort and overall experience at the centrally located Cape Town property.
    Issued by ANEW Hotels & Resorts
    3 Apr 2025
    3 Apr 2025
    Anew Hotel Green Point achieves 4-star status following strategic enhancements

    The property, based on the popular Atlantic Seaboard area, conveniently sits across from the DHL Stadium, remains a firm favourite of concert goers and rugby enthusiasts. The property has undergone a series of refurbishments that align with the group’s broader strategy of delivering consistent quality and service across its hotels. These improvements include key updates to guest rooms, ensuring that the hotel meets the evolving expectations of both business and leisure travellers.

    Anew Hotel Green Point achieves 4-star status following strategic enhancements
    Anew Hotel Green Point achieves 4-star status following strategic enhancements

    Michael Rentzke, general manager of Anew Hotel Green Point, commented on the achievement: “Attaining 4-star status is a true reflection to the work and investment that has gone into refining the guest experience at our property. Green Point is a key location for both local and international visitors, and these significant upgrades to the user experience, ensure that we remain a preferred choice in Cape Town’s competitive hospitality market.”

    Anew Hotel Green Point achieves 4-star status following strategic enhancements
    Anew Hotel Green Point achieves 4-star status following strategic enhancements

    With this latest milestone, Anew Hotel Green Point joins several other properties within the group that have successfully transitioned to 4-star status, further strengthening Anew’s presence in the South African hotel market. The group continues to prioritise property improvements, with further upgrades planned for the year ahead to various properties.



    Share this article
    NextOptions
    ANEW Hotels & Resorts
    ANEW Hotels & Resorts is a proudly South African hospitality group, offering exceptional stays for business and leisure travellers. Experience more at www.anewhotels.com
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz