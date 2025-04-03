Anew Hotel Green Point achieves 4-star status following strategic enhancements

Anew Hotel Green Point Cape Town has officially been awarded 4-star status by the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa, marking another milestone in Anew Hotels & Resorts' commitment to enhancing its portfolio. This recognition follows a series of significant upgrades aimed at improving both guest comfort and overall experience at the centrally located Cape Town property.

The property, based on the popular Atlantic Seaboard area, conveniently sits across from the DHL Stadium, remains a firm favourite of concert goers and rugby enthusiasts. The property has undergone a series of refurbishments that align with the group’s broader strategy of delivering consistent quality and service across its hotels. These improvements include key updates to guest rooms, ensuring that the hotel meets the evolving expectations of both business and leisure travellers.

Michael Rentzke, general manager of Anew Hotel Green Point, commented on the achievement: “Attaining 4-star status is a true reflection to the work and investment that has gone into refining the guest experience at our property. Green Point is a key location for both local and international visitors, and these significant upgrades to the user experience, ensure that we remain a preferred choice in Cape Town’s competitive hospitality market.”

With this latest milestone, Anew Hotel Green Point joins several other properties within the group that have successfully transitioned to 4-star status, further strengthening Anew’s presence in the South African hotel market. The group continues to prioritise property improvements, with further upgrades planned for the year ahead to various properties.