Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

ANEW Hotels & ResortsSure Mithas TravelCity Lodge HotelsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    ANEW Hotels & Resorts adds Halaal-certified meals to nationwide menu

    ANEW Hotels & Resorts is expanding its culinary line-up with the introduction of Halaal-certified meals, available at all ANEW properties. This culinary addition is part of the group’s focus on inclusive hospitality and catering for diverse dietary preferences.
    Issued by ANEW Hotels & Resorts
    7 Jul 2025
    7 Jul 2025
    ANEW Hotels & Resorts adds Halaal-certified meals to nationwide menu

    Guests can now enjoy a refreshed menu with a wide range of Halaal options that include butter chicken in a tomato-based sauce and chicken, lamb or vegetable biryani made with aromatic spices.

    The menu also features flame-grilled chicken tikka, masala or peppered steak, as well as vegetarian and chicken lasagna. A standout dish is the paneer chutney, an Indian-style cottage cheese in a tangy tomato chutney. All meals are made with Halaal-certified ingredients, with strict preparation protocols followed at every property.

    Evan Badenhorst, managing director of ANEW Hotels & Resorts is excited by this new development. He says: "Food plays a central role in how people experience hospitality. We want every guest to feel at home when visiting any of our properties, and that includes having meals they can trust and enjoy without hesitation."

    He continues: “Our goal was to craft a menu that’s both authentic and accessible, without compromising on flavour or quality. We’ve worked closely with our suppliers and chefs to ensure every dish meets Halaal standards, and is tasty, while still being something guests genuinely look forward to ordering.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    ANEW Hotels & Resorts
    ANEW Hotels & Resorts is a proudly South African hospitality group, offering exceptional stays for business and leisure travellers. Experience more at www.anewhotels.com
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz