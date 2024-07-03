Subscribe & Follow
Trending
ANEW Hotels & Resorts adds Halaal-certified meals to nationwide menu
Guests can now enjoy a refreshed menu with a wide range of Halaal options that include butter chicken in a tomato-based sauce and chicken, lamb or vegetable biryani made with aromatic spices.
The menu also features flame-grilled chicken tikka, masala or peppered steak, as well as vegetarian and chicken lasagna. A standout dish is the paneer chutney, an Indian-style cottage cheese in a tangy tomato chutney. All meals are made with Halaal-certified ingredients, with strict preparation protocols followed at every property.
Evan Badenhorst, managing director of ANEW Hotels & Resorts is excited by this new development. He says: "Food plays a central role in how people experience hospitality. We want every guest to feel at home when visiting any of our properties, and that includes having meals they can trust and enjoy without hesitation."
He continues: “Our goal was to craft a menu that’s both authentic and accessible, without compromising on flavour or quality. We’ve worked closely with our suppliers and chefs to ensure every dish meets Halaal standards, and is tasty, while still being something guests genuinely look forward to ordering.”
- ANEW Hotels & Resorts adds Halaal-certified meals to nationwide menu07 Jul 14:13
- ANEW Hotels & Resorts adds iconic Garden Route hotel to its portfolio13 Jun 14:40
- ANEW clinches 2nd consecutive gold for sustainability stand at Africa’s Travel Indaba22 May 16:12
- ANEW Hotels & Resorts invests in growing hotel portfolio11 Apr 10:36
- ANEW Hotel Green Point achieves 4-star status following strategic enhancements03 Apr 12:47
Related
#YouthMonth: Madri van der Westhuizen on redefining digital marketing in SA’s hospitality sector 17 Jun 2025 ANEW clinches 2nd consecutive gold for sustainability stand at Africa’s Travel Indaba 22 May 2025 ANEW Hotels & Resorts invests in growing hotel portfolio 11 Apr 2025 Will South Africa's 2025 budget speech fulfil tourism's potential? 18 Feb 2025 ANEW unveils large-scale conference hotel addition 3 Jul 2024