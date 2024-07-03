ANEW Hotels & Resorts adds Halaal-certified meals to nationwide menu

ANEW Hotels & Resorts is expanding its culinary line-up with the introduction of Halaal-certified meals, available at all ANEW properties. This culinary addition is part of the group’s focus on inclusive hospitality and catering for diverse dietary preferences.

Guests can now enjoy a refreshed menu with a wide range of Halaal options that include butter chicken in a tomato-based sauce and chicken, lamb or vegetable biryani made with aromatic spices.

The menu also features flame-grilled chicken tikka, masala or peppered steak, as well as vegetarian and chicken lasagna. A standout dish is the paneer chutney, an Indian-style cottage cheese in a tangy tomato chutney. All meals are made with Halaal-certified ingredients, with strict preparation protocols followed at every property.

Evan Badenhorst, managing director of ANEW Hotels & Resorts is excited by this new development. He says: "Food plays a central role in how people experience hospitality. We want every guest to feel at home when visiting any of our properties, and that includes having meals they can trust and enjoy without hesitation."

He continues: “Our goal was to craft a menu that’s both authentic and accessible, without compromising on flavour or quality. We’ve worked closely with our suppliers and chefs to ensure every dish meets Halaal standards, and is tasty, while still being something guests genuinely look forward to ordering.”



