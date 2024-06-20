Industries

    ANEW unveils large-scale conference hotel addition

    3 Jul 2024
    ANEW Hotels & Resorts has introduced the latest addition to its collection of properties, ANEW Hotel & Convention Centre OR Tambo Johannesburg, a significant entry into the large-scale conferencing and convention sector. Formerly known as The Lakes Hotel & Conference Centre, located on Swan Lake in Benoni, East Rand, and will join the group’s portfolio.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Positioned just 10km from O.R Tambo International Airport, the key highlight of ANEW Hotel & Convention Centre OR Tambo is its conferencing and events venues.

    With 16 venues capable of accommodating up to 4,000 delegates, the property is a great choice for conventions, expos, conferences, product launches, weddings, and gala events. The versatile venue spaces are designed to cater to a variety of occasions, offering state-of-the-art facilities and the latest technology.

    Managing director of ANEW Hotels & Resorts, Evan Badenhorst, expressed enthusiasm about ANEW's expansion plans, stating: "The addition of ANEW Hotel & Convention Centre OR Tambo Johannesburg to the ANEW Hotels & Resorts family is a big milestone for us as we look to elevate conferencing experiences for domestic and international delegates.

    "Its strategic location, mere kilometres from O.R Tambo International Airport, positions it as an ideal choice for business and leisure travellers alike."

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Offering 161 meticulously designed modern hotel rooms the location adjacent to the N12 highway ensures easy access to all major routes around OR Tambo International Airport.

    The property stands out from all other airport hotels around the OR Tambo International Airport vicinity in Johannesburg due to its unique location on the lake, offering guests a peaceful retreat amidst the city’s hustle and bustle.

    Cielo, the hotel's standout restaurant nestled along a serene man-made lakeside beach, offers a unique dining experience in Johannesburg. Guests can enjoy champagne by the lakeside, with sand sourced from the KZN North Coast, while indulging in Mediterranean cuisine.

