Absa marks 21 years of the Absa Cape Epic, fuelling the Western Cape economy with over R560 million in just 8 days

Absa strengthens its commitment to inclusivity and transformation in cycling

The 21st edition of the world’s most prestigious mountain bike event is underway in the Cape Winelands. The 2024 edition delivered a significant economic impact, injecting over R560 million into the Western Cape economy in eight days, bolstering employment, tourism and small-business growth as international riders and spectators flocked to the region.

Clinton Clarke

Clinton Clarke, managing executive, SA coastal regions, corporate and investment banking, says, “As title sponsor, we are proud to continue driving economic investment and impact through the Absa Cape Epic. This world-class event remains a powerful catalyst for the Western Cape’s economy, creating jobs, boosting tourism, and supporting small businesses as international riders and spectators flock to the province. With its growing global appeal and sustained local investment, we anticipate an even greater economic contribution in 2025.”

Furthermore, Absa is reinforcing its dedication to inclusivity and transformation in cycling with the announcement of the 12 for 21 #SheUntamed Class of 2025. Launched in 2019, the #SheUntamed movement aims to empower women and young girls in sports and beyond. This year’s programme includes 12 mixed all-women teams whose members range from beginners to experienced riders, and 40 women participating in the Epic Trippers Session 1. Their journey towards the 2025 Absa Cape Epic kicked off with the Team Absa Training Camp in January 2025 at the Absa Karkloof Country Club in KwaZulu-Natal. The camp focused on race preparation, skills development, nutrition and mental wellbeing, offering participants exclusive access to professional athletes and expert guidance.

This year marks the beginning of our three-year renewal with the Ironman Group, which includes access to the global Epic Series (made up of the Spar Swiss Epic, Andorra Epic and 4Islands Epic). Selected #SheUntamed riders will travel to unforgettable, inspiring destinations where exceptional trails wind through stunning landscapes scattered with ruts, mud and dust. True grit, cheers and the sound of chains in motion will unite riders as they pursue each challenge. “This initiative goes beyond inclusivity,” said Tina Venter, executive: group marketing and corporate affairs operations, “It’s about creating meaningful change and expanding opportunities for women in cycling.”

Since its inception, the Absa #SheUntamed programme has dramatically increased women’s participation in cycling, growing from 36 riders in 2019 to 176 in 2024. Absa looks forward to the continued success of the programme. “We wish our 12 powerful teams the best of luck as they prepare for the race, and we are excited to witness their journey as they embody resilience and tame the untamed in partnership with us, because our stories go further when we write them together,” concluded Venter.

Absa’s commitment extends beyond cycling to creating meaningful impact in the communities it serves. Since 2019, Absa has partnered with Qhubeka, a global charity whose programmes help people progress by providing them with bicycles so that they can improve their access to schools, clinics and jobs. The name “Qhubeka” comes from the Nguni word meaning “to progress” or “move forward”. The hand symbol featured in the Qhubeka Charity logo represents giving beneficiaries a hand up, not a handout. On 21 and 22 March 2025, in collaboration with Qhubeka, Absa will distribute 100 bicycles to students. By the end of 2024, a total of 5,792 bicycles have been donated to grade 10, 11, and 12 students across South Africa, with another 950 anticipated for donation in 2025.

As the sport continues to grow in popularity, the bank is exploring solutions to offer bespoke financing and insurance solutions for bicycles, enabling riders to invest in high-quality gear with financial flexibility.

