YAEI and Absa launch the YAEI x Absa Youth Entrepreneurship Programme

The Young African Entrepreneurs Institute (YAEI) and Absa together with Visa, W&RSETA, National Development Agency and Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency, will be launching 2025 Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP), an initiative designed to empower and equip young entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and resources to build sustainable businesses.

The launch took place on Friday, 28 March 2025, as part of the Youth Entrepreneurship Programme Investment Summit, a platform for fostering a collaborative approach towards innovation, facilitating investment, and driving sustainable youth entrepreneurship development in South Africa. This landmark event brought together a dynamic ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, corporates, and policymakers, all committed to unlocking the potential of young entrepreneurs and shaping the future of entrepreneurship in the country.

In a significant boost to the programme, YAEI and Absa welcomed Visa as an official partner for the Emerging30 Innovators Programme for 2025/2026. This investment provides direct financial assistance towards product development and stipend, business advisory support, and access to digital payment solutions for 30 high potential young entrepreneurs, enabling them to scale their ventures and drive economic growth in their communities.

Empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs

The Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) is a flagship initiative by YAEI, designed to bridge the gap between young entrepreneurs and opportunities they need to enable them in their entrepreneurial ventures. Through the Emerging30 Innovators Programme, Youth Entrepreneurship tour, Youth Entrepreneurship Skills Initiative and the Youth Entrepreneurship Week, the programme aims to create a strong pipeline of future business leaders.

"At YAEI, we believe that the future of Africa’s socio-economic development lies in the hands of young entrepreneurs. The continued implementation of the Youth Entrepreneurship Programme remains symbolic of our mission towards building a sustainable movement to equip young entrepreneurs with the knowledge, networks, and financial tools to scale their enterprises," said Risuna Maluleke, CEO of YAEI. "We are honoured to have Absa, WRSETA, the universities and TVET Colleges continue to support the work we do. We also welcome Visa, SEDFA, NDA and the Provincial Departments of Economic Development as new partners in this journey of economic inclusion. And of course we are looking forward to more partnerships towards the course.”

Creating financial inclusion pathways for the youth through entrepreneurship

Absa has been a key player in supporting young entrepreneurs, providing financial literacy training, funding opportunities, and access to networks that help youth-led businesses succeed. The addition of Visa as a partner strengthens the programme’s focus on financial inclusion and digital transformation, ensuring that young entrepreneurs leverage modern financial tools to grow their businesses.

"As a longstanding partner of YAEI, we are proud to continue our support for youth entrepreneurship in South Africa," said Absa representatives. "Through YEP, we aim to create an enabling environment where young business owners can thrive, innovate, and contribute to the country’s economic growth."

Visa’s support for the Emerging30 Innovators Programme marks a milestone in the journey toward financial empowerment for young entrepreneurs. "At Visa, we believe in the power of entrepreneurship to drive economic progress. By supporting the Emerging30 Innovators, we are investing in the future of African business and ensuring that these entrepreneurs have the financial tools and digital solutions needed to succeed." said a Visa representative.

