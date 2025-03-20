Retail Research
    Retail Research

    Study reveals South Africans, specifically females, are big tequila fans

    South Africa’s on-premise restaurant and bar sector is seeing significant growth in tequila sales, with just over a quarter of consumers say they drink tequila when out, making it the fourth largest spirits category in the country behind gin, vodka and whiskey.
    20 Mar 2025
    20 Mar 2025
    Photo by Isabella Mendes via
    Photo by Isabella Mendes via www.pexels.com

    This is one of the key outtakes from the latest On-Premise User Survey (OPUS) from CGA by NIQ which reveals key insights into tequila consumption patterns and market trends.

    CGA by NIQ’s EMEA client solutions manager EMEA Abhi Sehgal says, “We’re seeing tequila delivering good rates of growth in many territories, and consumer interest is particularly strong in South Africa. On-premise guests are watching their spending carefully, but with the right positioning and value there will be great opportunities to unlock more sales as we move deeper into 2025. Flexing the offer and capitalising on interest in cocktails, bottle serves, and the super-premium category will therefore be key.”

    Popular amongst women

    The OPUS survey also shows that the Tequila category’s audience is predominantly young and female-led, with nearly three-quarters of drinkers aged between 18 and 34, and two in three (67%) being women.

    White silver tequila is the most popular choice among these consumers. Price sensitivity plays a key role in purchase decisions, as a third (34%) of tequila consumers cite good value for money as a major factor, outweighing even the perceived quality of the spirit.

    Brand loyalty is another important consideration, with 60% of consumers actively requesting a specific tequila brand when ordering.

    Expensive tastes

    One of the most lucrative segments is super-premium tequila, which offers strong revenue potential for suppliers and venues.

    Two in five (41%) South African tequila consumers opt for super-premium brands when drinking out, and this group spends an average of R1,292 per month in on-premise venues - 13% more than the average tequila consumer.

    Super-premium tequila drinkers are also more likely to be young and female, making targeted marketing efforts particularly effective.

    Increasing the mix

    Beyond traditional shots, tequila holds untapped potential in cocktails and bottle serves. While three in five (59%) consumers currently drink tequila as a shot, only 33% consume it in cocktails - indicating room for expansion.

    Bottle service is another key driver, with nearly three-quarters (72%) of tequila consumers having previously ordered a bottle, and a third doing so regularly.

    The OPUS research reveals that celebrations and promotions are critical triggers for these high-value purchases.

    Looking ahead Sehgal says, “As South Africa’s on-premise tequila market continues to evolve, suppliers and venues have a prime opportunity to maximise sales through strategic positioning, premium offerings, and a focus on consumer trends,” he concludes.

