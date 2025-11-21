Alcohol advertising: Accountability not aspirational, but actionable

It is often incorrectly assumed that alcohol companies operate with unchecked freedom when it comes to advertising their products.

alcohol advertising is more regulated than people think, says Angela Russel, CEO of the Drinks Federation of South Africa (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

The alcohol industry – a sector supplying jobs to half a million people in South Africa and supporting the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands more - is sometimes accused of prioritising profit over public health, using flashy campaigns to glamorise drinking and target vulnerable audiences, including young people.

This scepticism, while unfounded, is somewhat understandable in a world where marketing often blurs the line between communication and manipulation.

A different reality

However, the reality in South Africa tells a very different story.

The alcohol industry association, the Drinks Federation of South Africa (DFSA), has implemented a far-reaching Communications Code of Conduct that governs every aspect of alcohol marketing.

The Code sets strict standards for how alcohol brands can advertise across all media - from television to radio, from social media to point-of-sale displays, from public events to billboards.

The DFSA code also complements existing South African regulations, reinforcing them with rigorous standards.

As an example of the level of detail in the code, it has recently been updated to include even the precise limits of vehicle branding.

Enforceable rules

The Code establishes enforceable rules, as drawn up and agreed to by all DFSA members.

Importantly, the Code is backed by a formal complaints process and oversight from the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB).

The ARB formally adjudicates complaints from both the public and industry peers. Should any alcohol company be found to violate the Code, they can face a ban of all marketing and advertising activity for a period of up to three months.

This model ensures that accountability is not just aspirational but actionable.

Protecting vulnerable communities

One of the Code’s most commendable features is its focus on protecting vulnerable populations.

There are quite a few examples of this. Alcohol advertisements are restricted to media where at least 70% of the audience is of legal drinking age.

Billboards are banned within 500 meters of schools, community centres, and places of worship.

Television and radio advertisements may only be broadcast between 7 pm and 6 am from Monday to Friday, and between 12 pm and 6 am on Saturday and Sunday.

Alcohol brand sponsorships form the base support of so many sports teams and clubs.

However, where sports apparel is sold in children’s sizes, it may not include an alcohol brand name or logo, even when the official team kit features the brand.

The content of alcohol advertising

The Code also addresses the content of alcohol advertising with a level of detail rarely seen in commercial regulation.

It prohibits depictions of drinking in high-risk situations or situations that require high levels of skill, and bans any suggestion that alcohol is a gateway to sexual success or social acceptance.

Even the use of colloquialisms for alcohol (e.g. “dop,” “booze,” or “grog”) are banned, reflecting a high regard for social responsibility and considered drinking

Also, all adverts should make it clear that drinking is a personal choice. It may never disparage people who choose to abstain.

Digital advertising

In the digital age, where content is ubiquitous and often unregulated, the Code’s reach is especially significant.

All brand websites and social media platforms must display permanent and prominent responsible drinking messages.

These include warnings such as “Don’t Drink and Drive,” “Not for Persons Under the Age of 18,” and “Pregnant Women Should Not Drink Alcohol.”

The use of any social media personalities, whether paid or unpaid, is acceptable only if they are and appear to a reasonable person to be at least 21 years of age. They must also always act responsibly.

Furthermore, access to digital platforms must be controlled through an age gate or registration process.

Self-regulation insufficient?

Some critics may argue that self-regulation is insufficient, but the DFSA's approach demonstrates that when industry players take ownership of their impact, they can become allies in public health.

A responsible drinking culture has many benefits.

It celebrates a fundamental freedom of choice.

The social and traditional value of alcohol as a communal activity is also immense, and so too are the economic benefits the industry provides - apart from job creation, it is worthwhile to note that the alcohol industry contributes over R95 billion in tax revenue to the government every year.

Far from being a free-for-all, the alcohol industry operates under a code that balances commercial freedom with a sense of public duty.

It’s a model that challenges the stereotype of the reckless alcohol advertiser and offers a blueprint for responsible industry self-regulation.