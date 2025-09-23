SA’s skate elite set to battle at Street Lines Skate Tournament

South Africa’s premier Skateboarding competition returns as the nation’s top skaters gear up to battle for the title at the fifth edition of the Street Lines Skate Tournament.

Image supplied

Set to take place on 27 September 2025 at Thrashers Skatepark in Pretoria, don’t miss your chance to witness the best in the game competing in an unforgettable celebration of local skate culture.

Presented by LW Mag and Dragon Energy Drink in association with Converse Cons, Garmin, Monster Products, Dickies and Insta360.

Thrashers Skatepark is stacked with a diverse range of obstacles, giving skaters the perfect platform to showcase their creativity and skill during their runs. This year’s event will feature an exciting lineup of invited athletes from across South Africa, competing in both the Men’s and Women’s Divisions.

Up-and-coming skaters will also have the chance to step up and prove themselves on the big stage.

Skaters will go head-to-head in the qualifying rounds, where judges will be looking for use-of-park, variation, style, and tricks. Top performers will advance to the finals, where the stakes are high — with a R60,000 prize purse and prizes from official event partners up for grabs.

The day will wrap up with the Best Trick contest, open to all competing skaters, and with the winner will roll away with an Insta360 X4 360º action camera.

Street Lines organiser, Ryan van der Spuy says, “We’re thrilled to be back with this year’s tournament — always a standout on our annual calendar. The growth and progression of skateboarding locally over the past few years has been incredible, and being able to add this event to the contest calendar and provide a platform for the country’s top athletes to showcase their skills is something we’re extremely proud of. We can’t wait to see the action unfold on 27 September and crown the 2025 Street Lines champions.”

Event details

Street Lines Skate Tournament event details:

Date: 27 September 2025

Time: 9am onwards

Venue: Thrashers Skatepark – 241 Serene Street, Garsfontein, Pretoria.