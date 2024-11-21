Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
    Contraceptive tablet mix-up: Bayer issues national recall

    Katja Hamilton
    21 Nov 2024
    Pharmaceutical firm Bayer, in partnership with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, has issued a national recall of Yaz Plus birth-control pills..
    Source: Pexels

    The recall involves defective Yaz Plus packs containing only four hormone tablets instead of 24, compromising their contraceptive effectiveness.

    A limited number of defective packs were found in a retail pharmacy.

    Some packs have 24 light orange hormone-free and four pink film-coated hormone tablets instead of 24 pink film-coated hormone tablets and four light orange hormone-free tablets.

    Eric Chauke, regulatory affairs head at Bayer, has urged wholesalers, hospitals, retail pharmacy outlets, doctors, nurses, patients and customers to return all stocks of the batch WEW96J - expiry date: 03/2026 to DSV Healthcare or the wholesaler/distributor from where they were purchased, for credit.

    "This is a Class II Type A recall which is intended for medicines that possibly could cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health problems or mistreatment," Chauke said.

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.
      Let's do Biz