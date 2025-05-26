Legal Human Rights Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Juta and CompanyBizcommunity.comMultiChoiceCapital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Legal Human Rights Law

    Applying for a protection order - what you need to know

    During the webinar on Protecting schools and learners in a digital age: Tackling cyberbullying and understanding your legal responsibilities, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) chairperson and director of dispute resolution, Tim Fletcher explained how any victim of harassment can go about applying for legal protection against an aggressor or bully.
    Shan RadcliffeBy Shan Radcliffe
    26 May 2025
    26 May 2025
    Image source: cottonbro studio from
    Image source: cottonbro studio from Pexels

    Protection from Harassment Act

    "The purpose of [the Protection from Harassment Act] is to provide a very easy way for somebody to get help," Fletcher pointed out.

    He said that victims - whether legally represented or not - would need only to approach their local Magistrate's Court, where a clerk of the court will assist them with their request for a protection order.

    The complainant would then present their case to the court, supported with evidence of the harassment taking place.

    Should the court find the evidence sufficient, the protection order would be issued, and perpetrator/respondent would be served with an interim order, which becomes effective on receipt. The interim order will also indicate a return date - the date on which the respondent is to appear in court to defend their case.

    If the respondent then fails to convince the court that there is no harassment taking place, or does not appear in court as instructed, the order will be made final and an arrest warrant will be issued for the perpetrator.

    "That warrant of arrest will then be suspended on condition that the perpetrator behaves themselves," Fletcher explained.

    "It's a fairly draconian remedy, but it's easily obtainable in circumstances where there is harassment."

    Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Pepuda)

    Pepuda also prohibits unfair discrimination on a number of grounds, including:

    1. race, gender, sex, pregnancy marital status, ethnic or social origin, colour, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture, language, birth and HIV/Aids status; or

    2. any other ground where discrimination based on that other ground — and causes or perpetuates systemic disadvantage; undermines human dignity; or adversely affects the equal enjoyment of a person’s rights and freedoms in a serious manner that is comparable to discrimination on a ground in paragraph (a).

    Should the victim (applicant) prove they were discriminated against, the respondent then has to prove that the discrimination was not unfair.

    If the Equality Court rules in favour of the applicant, it can then issue a variety of orders including interdicts, orders for apologies or damages to be paid either to the victim themselves, or even to a charitable organisation that works to protect those people being discriminated against.

    Read more: Shan Radcliffe, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, protection order, Tim Fletcher, CDH, Prevention and Elimination of Harassment in the Workplace
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Shan Radcliffe

    Shan Radcliffe is the editor of Bizcommunity HR, Education and Legal.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz