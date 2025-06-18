'Debt made me do it': Use of financial distress as a defence in employment law

Over-indebtedness is an increasingly pervasive issue in South Africa, with profound legal, psychological, and social consequences. Beyond its evident economic impact, excessive debt has been linked to deteriorating mental health, impaired decision-making, and diminished functional capacity. These effects raise an interesting and important question for employment law: to what extent can over-indebtedness constitute incapacity or serve as a mitigating factor in cases of employee misconduct?

The interplay between over-indebtedness and mental health

The National Credit Act 34 of 2005 defines over-indebtedness as a situation where a consumer is unable to satisfy all obligations under credit agreements, taking into account financial means, prospects, and obligations. While debt, in and of itself, is not inherently problematic, its unmanageable accumulation often leads to significant psychological distress.

Empirical studies highlight the strong correlation between excessive debt and adverse mental health outcomes. According to the NedFinHealth Monitor (2023), 67% of South Africans express concern about their household debt, with financial stress ranking as a leading cause of anxiety and contributing to both physical and psychological health deterioration.

This stress may also impair cognitive functioning, resulting in reduced decision-making capacity, withdrawal, and in extreme instances, self-harm.

Over-indebtedness and misconduct: A viable defence?

South African law traditionally does not recognise financial distress as a defence to criminal or civil liability. However, where over-indebtedness results in a diagnosable mental health condition, it may engage broader questions of diminished capacity.

In this context, the evidentiary burden on an employee is significant: there must be credible, clinical evidence that the debt-induced mental impairment rendered the employee unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of their actions or conform their conduct accordingly.

The employment law framework allows for a similarly nuanced consideration. While our courts have yet to authoritatively rule on over-indebtedness as a defence to misconduct, analogous cases, such as those involving alcoholism, offer some guidance.

In Transnet Freight Rail v Transnet Bargaining Council & Others [2011], the Labour Court held that alcoholism, being a recognised disease, may require treatment as incapacity rather than misconduct. Importantly, this approach applies only where dependency is proven to have influenced the misconduct, rather than being a voluntary act.

Following this analogy, if an employee can demonstrate that financial distress has so impaired their autonomy or judgment that their conduct was not entirely voluntary or conscious, it may provide grounds for mitigation or even classification under incapacity.

More commonly, though, over-indebtedness might serve as a factor that influences sanction, prompting employers to consider rehabilitative or supportive interventions rather than dismissal, particularly where the misconduct was not egregious and the risk to the business can be managed.

Over-indebtedness as a form of incapacity

Incapacity, in the workplace context, generally refers to the inability of an employee to meet the required performance standards due to ill health or injury. Where financial distress results in mental health conditions that affect cognitive or occupational functioning, it is conceivable that such distress could constitute incapacity.

However, several challenges arise. Over-indebtedness is often concealed due to stigma, meaning that its role as an underlying cause of poor performance may be obscured. Even where it is disclosed, employers must distinguish between temporary distress and a sustained, clinically relevant mental impairment that affects work performance.

Given that incapacity processes require a careful evaluation of the employee's ability to perform the inherent requirements of the job, any claim of incapacity related to indebtedness must be supported by medical evidence.

Furthermore, employers are encouraged by the Code of Good Practice on Dismissals to explore alternatives to dismissal, such as counselling, management support, or temporary adjustment of duties, before considering termination.

Conclusion

The intersection of over-indebtedness and employment law requires more detailed attention. While over-indebtedness, on its own, is unlikely to qualify as a defence to misconduct or a ground for incapacity, it may, in certain circumstances, affect culpability or job performance in a way that requires legal recognition. In other words, any such claim would be dependent on the facts.

Employers should be alert to the signs of financial distress and its potential impact on employee behaviour and capacity. Likewise, employees may need to disclose factors that may affect their ability to meet workplace expectations.

As financial distress becomes increasingly prevalent, it is incumbent on employers to adopt a nuanced and humane approach: balancing organisational risk with fairness, empathy, and the realities of mental health in the workforce.