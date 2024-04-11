A bigger and more exciting Malvern Park Shopping Centre set to open in May

The much-anticipated opening of Malvern Park Shopping Centre in May 2024 promises to breathe new life into the heart of KZN. This vibrant, well-integrated mixed-use precinct, developed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on behalf of the Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF), managed by Mowana Properties, is poised to become a cornerstone of the community, offering an array of retail and medical services to cater to diverse needs.

"Bringing You More" - Malvern Park Shopping Centre represents a significant milestone in urban development, focusing on enhancing the existing infrastructure to create a dynamic hub for locals and visitors alike.

Key features of the revitalisation project include:

1. Extension of the Checkers store: Expanding the retail space to accommodate a broader selection of goods and services, ensuring convenience and accessibility for shoppers.

2. Addition of a second anchor tenant, Woolworths Food: Adding another anchor store enhances the shopping experience, through complementary offerings, a wider variety of products and brands to choose from.

3. Parking expansion: Addressing the need for ample parking facilities, the precinct features an expanded parking area, ensuring hassle-free access for visitors.

4. Extension of food court area to the exterior: Enhancing the dining experience, the extension of the food court area to the exterior provides a welcoming ambiance for patrons to relax and enjoy their meals.

The precinct encompasses three main components, seamlessly integrated to form a cohesive space:

Malvern Park Centre: The focal point of the precinct, offering a diverse range of retail options and essential services to cater to the needs of the community.

Queensburgh Strip Mall: Complementing the main centre, this strip mall adds further convenience with its array of shops and amenities, enhancing the overall shopping experience.

Malvern Heights 140 apartments (recently refurbished): Providing modern and comfortable living spaces, the refurbished apartments offer residents a convenient lifestyle within walking distance of retail and medical facilities.

Speaking about the project, Mr Musa Mabesa, GEPF’s principal executive officer, expressed excitement about the positive impact the precinct will have on the local community. "Malvern Park Shopping Centre is more than just a retail space; it's a testament to our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all, while developing the South African economy. We believe that by bringing such developments to communities, we can create a vibrant and sustainable social and economic environment for generations to come, while generating good returns on investment for GEPF members and pensioners which helps in growing their pension savings."

As the countdown begins to the grand opening in May 2024, anticipation is running high among residents and stakeholders. Malvern Park Shopping Centre is set to redefine the shopping and lifestyle experience in KZN, offering a dynamic destination where convenience meets community.

Mabesa continued by saying, “The GEPF remains committed to its mission of securing the financial well-being of its members while making meaningful contributions to society. As Malvern Park Shopping Centre prepares to open its doors, it stands as a testament to the GEPF's vision of 'bringing you more' – more opportunities, more growth, and more prosperity for all.”



