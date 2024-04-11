Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuHeineken BeveragesBidvest MobilityBizcommunity.comShift Social DevelopmentLGEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Banking & Finance Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Voting, Popcorn & Cheese, Elections and More with Mpho Popps

Voting, Popcorn & Cheese, Elections and More with Mpho Popps

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Cash finds itself 'virtually' out of fashion

    By Nicola Allen
    11 Apr 2024
    11 Apr 2024
    Earlier this year, social media was abuzz with outrage at an announcement which was misinterpreted to mean that Woolworths was going to stop accepting cash in its stores – it was in fact Woolworths’ WCafés only that were going to stop accepting cash.
    WCafes are going cashless, not Woolworths supermarkets
    WCafes are going cashless, not Woolworths supermarkets

      8 Jan 2024

    Trade Intelligence partnered with Chirp to run an online survey to find out how shoppers do and prefer to pay, and how they feel about a possibly cashless retail future.

    More than 800 people responded, and below are four things we learned:

    Firstly, it’s not an us vs them or cash vs digital issue – shoppers take a hybrid approach. On average, respondents use at least two different payment methods.

    Three-quarters regularly pay with a debit or cheque card; two thirds regularly pay with cash. This links to how respondents prefer to pay, too.

    42% say they prefer mostly card/digital but also some cash, with a further 27% saying they also prefer a combination of cash and card/digital, some of these with a slight preference for cash, some with an equal preference for both.

    When pushed to disclose how they pay most often, for our shoppers, it’s debit/cheque cards for more than half, with cash a distant second (the main payment format for one in four).

    Cash finds itself 'virtually' out of fashion

    Secondly, payment preferences are not 100% consistent across retailer types. The percentage of shoppers who say they prefer to use only a card/digital, or mostly a card/ digital, is between 62% (when shopping at supermarkets or cafés/fast food outlets) and the low to mid-70s (sit-down restaurants, general merchandise stores, clothing stores).

    The percentage of people who prefer to spend ‘cash only’ is generally low, from 6% (or one in about 17 people) who say they prefer ‘cash only’ at clothing stores, to a high of one in five preferring ‘cash only’ for grocery shopping.

    Cash finds itself 'virtually' out of fashion

    Thirdly, comfort with technology rises with income or creditworthiness. Those with credit cards are more likely to access them via a smartphone or watch than via the physical plastic card (definitely a ‘cool’ factor coming in to play when you can flash your watch at a terminal to pay for your kimchi quinoa salad…).

    Remember, though, that fewer than 2% or one in 50 South African grocery shoppers, have a credit card, so with one in three of the sample having one, we are hearing from a small sub-set of creditworthy shoppers.

    Firms are going cashless, and that&#x2019;s okay: Reserve Bank
    Firms are going cashless, and that’s okay: Reserve Bank

      9 Jan 2024

    Fourthly, fans of cash and card/digital payments appreciate each for fundamentally the same reasons: Safety and control over spending, although these mean different things in each context.

    In terms of cash, the main perceived benefits are safety from fraud (e.g. card-cloning) and reducing the risk of overspending (spending limited to the amount of cash you’re carrying). In terms of card and digital payment methods, again safety is the most mentioned reason, but here it is safety in terms of not having to carry cash (less risk of being robbed) and control over spending in terms of payments generating a record of where and when money was spent (the ‘why’ is personal – credit cards don’t judge).

    Fifthly (although it looks funny written out and is even harder to say), almost two out of three respondents are open to a cashless future. In fact, one in four is ‘awesome!-bring-it-on!’-excited about the prospect.

    On the other end of the spectrum, 12% are specifically not excited. Interestingly, this number is higher for younger respondents than for older (to be honest, we expected parents to be less excited than kids), but openness rises with household income.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    So, it seems the likes of WCafé, Gelato Mania, Uniq, OK Urban and the like are on the right track. Just as there will have been shoppers who were grumpy about the shift from cowrie shells as the prevailing form of ‘cash’ to the first coins, there will always be people who dig their heels in about change.

    Already in other parts of the world shoppers can pay with the swipe of their palm (Amazon ‘just walk out technology’). Trade Intelligence keeps its finger on the pulse of South African FMCG retail - watch this space for free updates. No cash, cards, smart watches, cryptocurrency or cowrie shells required.

    A note on the sample: The data was weighted to represent the South African online shoppers more accurately.

    Read more: cashless payments, Trade Intelligence, cashless economy, Nicola Allen
    NextOptions

    About Nicola Allen

    Nicola Allen, senior retail analyst, Trade Intelligence

    Related

    Health and beauty sector indicates high growth and shifting shopper behaviour
    Health and beauty sector indicates high growth and shifting shopper behaviour
    27 Mar 2024
    SA&#x2019;s grocery retailers: comparative report reveals winners
    SA’s grocery retailers: comparative report reveals winners
     20 Feb 2024
    Retail trend riptides: time to sink or swim
    Retail trend riptides: time to sink or swim
     25 Jan 2024
    Firms are going cashless, and that&#x2019;s okay: Reserve Bank
    Firms are going cashless, and that’s okay: Reserve Bank
     9 Jan 2024
    WCafes are going cashless, not Woolworths supermarkets
    WCafes are going cashless, not Woolworths supermarkets
     8 Jan 2024
    African businesses must ensure they benefit from evolving online payments
    African businesses must ensure they benefit from evolving online payments
    7 Dec 2023
    Trade Intelligence enters the Kenyan market
    Trade Intelligence enters the Kenyan market
    8 Nov 2023
    Shaping the future of retail
    Shaping the future of retail
    26 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz