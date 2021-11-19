Industries

    Firms are going cashless, and that’s okay: Reserve Bank

    By Nkosinathi Ndlovu
    9 Jan 2024
    Retailers are not obliged to accept cash as a means of payment, even though it is defined as legal tender.
    Image by from
    Image by Maria_Domnina from Pixabay

    The South African Reserve Bank has clarified that companies, including retailers, are not obliged to accept cash as a means of payment, even though it is defined as legal tender.

    The clarification, in response to questions from TechCentral, comes as more and more consumer-facing companies, such as coffee shops and restaurants, in South African stop accepting cash from their customers for security reasons.

    WCafes are going cashless, not Woolworths supermarkets
      20 hours

    This has led to confusion about whether companies, including retailers, are permitted under South African law not to accept legal tender in the form of banknotes and coins.

    But the Reserve Bank has firmly rebuffed the idea that cash, or any other form of legal tender, must be accepted as a form of payment by retailers and other businesses.

    Continue reading the full article on TechCentral.

    Source: TechCentral

    Founded by Duncan McLeod, TechCentral is the leading quality news and information resource for people involved in South Africa’s fast-growing information and communications technology industry and those interested in the fast-changing world of information technology. It provides quality news, reviews and comment relevant to its quickly expanding audience. Follow TechCentral on Twitter at TechCentral, become a Facebook fan and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

    Go to: http://www.techcentral.co.za


