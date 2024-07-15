Marketing & Media Marketing
    Primedia Malls secures partnership renewal with Pareto Limited

    Issued by Primedia Outdoor
    15 Jul 2024
    15 Jul 2024
    Primedia Malls, a division of the Primedia Group, is thrilled to announce the continuation of a valued partnership with Pareto Limited (Pareto). Through this strategic partnership, Primedia Malls pledges its continued and unwavering dedication to drive revenue growth for Pareto, further solidifying the premium Asset owner’s mission in crafting and delivering exceptional shopper experiences in the marketplace. This partnership between Primedia Malls and Pareto will focus on the continued approach to creating and engaging destinations that cater to the modern shopper's needs across Pareto's impressive property portfolio footprint.
    Tailored solutions for enhanced customer engagement

    Understanding the unique character of the Pareto portfolio is paramount to how Primedia Malls can offer customers an enhanced shopper experience. Primedia Malls is dedicated to developing customised solutions that resonate with shoppers and deliver impactful marketing campaigns to advertising clients. This ensures that advertising seamlessly integrates into the shopping journey, fostering deeper brand connections and driving commercial success.

    Danie van Aswegen, rights and development executive for Primedia Malls, emphasises the organisation’s unwavering commitment to excellence, "We are fully committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence and innovation in delivering impactful advertising solutions. These solutions will enhance the overall shopper experience while delivering substantial commercial value to Pareto."

    Redefining the shopper experience: A Primedia Malls and Pareto partnership

    The continued partnership between Primedia Malls and Pareto ushers in a new era for the South African shopping experience. With iconic static advertising in malls being complemented by dynamic digital displays featuring more interactive content and captivating visuals – there is increased pressure to capture the attention of the shopper on their buying journey. The shopping experience has been redefined, with shoppers navigating malls with ease using smart wayfinding systems and discovering targeted promotions tailored to their interests. This is the future of shopping malls: a seamless journey that excites, informs, and connects with today's tech-savvy consumer.  

    Pareto boasts an impressive and diverse property portfolio with both a national and international footprint. The organisation is renowned for developing major projects in some of South Africa's prime locations.  Pareto's extensive portfolio encompasses prestigious hotels, premium shopping centres, and highly sought-after conference facilities.  Some of the flagship shopping centres under Pareto's umbrella include Menlyn Park Shopping Centre; Cresta, Southgate, and Westgate in Johannesburg in Gauteng, Pavilion Shopping Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, Tyger Valley Shopping Centre in the Western Cape, and Mimosa Mall in the Free State Province (See Figure 1). 

    Primedia Malls, as a division of the Primedia Group, will offer a 360 approach to drive revenue for Pareto through the Group’s reach.

    Primedia Group's stackable reach allows brands to engage consumers at multiple touchpoints throughout their shopper journey. The power of Primedia Group's reach comes from a combination of media channels, including radio, broadcasting, billboards, and shopping malls' digital screens. Through these platforms, Primedia can:
    • Target and reach shoppers at multiple touchpoints of their buying journey
    • Attract new brands to the malls by promoting the media and advertising opportunities available
    • Allow brands to leverage Primedia's partnerships and reputation to create new revenue streams 

    Muhammad Paruk, asset management executive of Pareto said, “We at Pareto Limited are delighted to extend our partnership with Primedia Malls. We are confident that the appointment of Primedia Malls will push the envelope in introducing trends and world-class innovations that will continue to elevate the in-mall advertising experience within our portfolio.  We look forward to a continued successful and mutually beneficial partnership that drives growth and innovation within the South African retail sector." 

    About Primedia Malls

    Primedia Malls is part of Primedia Out of Home, a division of Primedia. This integration strengthens our position as South Africa's leading media partner for brands seeking shopper engagement. Primedia Malls aims to seamlessly connect brands to shoppers through smart media and shopper marketing solutions under one roof. Our comprehensive suite of services, encompassing shopper marketing, digital solutions, activations, and mall media, allows you to reach millions of consumers annually across our network of over 40 malls nationwide. Primedia Malls prioritises innovation, focusing on four key areas: shopper marketing, digital solutions, activations, and mall media. Our long-standing partnerships with malls ensure your brand reaches the right audience at the right time.

    media, advertising, marketing, branding, Primedia Group, Pareto Limited, Danie van Aswegen, Primedia Malls
    Primedia Outdoor
    Primedia Outdoor is a national outdoor advertising media specialist. Part of the Out-of- Home division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd, Primedia Outdoor focuses primarily on the marketing and selling of outdoor advertising signage.

