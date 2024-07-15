Marketing & Media PR & Communications
    Western Cape Government partners with Ogilvy

    Issued by Ogilvy South Africa
    15 Jul 2024
    15 Jul 2024
    After a rigorous pitch process, the Western Cape Government has selected Ogilvy South Africa as their impact partner. The Western Cape Government is committed to providing all residents the opportunity to improve their quality of life and the chance to realise their potential – they’re doing it for you.
    “Ogilvy demonstrated a unique understanding of our government complexities combined with a deep knowledge of our Western Cape residents. I am excited to see them tackle some of our bigger marketing challenges, providing impactful communication to our diverse audiences,” comments Faiza Steyn, director: corporate communications, Western Cape Government.

    “The Western Cape Government is committed to creating safer communities and more opportunities for all. Much like us at Ogilvy, they are passionate about finding ways to uplift, upskill and to encourage positive change. We are thrilled to partner with them to achieve real impact for the residents of the Western Cape,” says Vicki Buys, Ogilvy managing director.

    Read more: Ogilvy South Africa, Western Cape government, Vicki Buys
    Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

