CapeNature looks at Western Cape’s state of conservation in new report

CapeNature released its 2025 State of Conservation at its annual Conservation Review. The report offers an evidence-based view of the Western Cape’s biodiversity and how conservation efforts are measuring up.

De Hoop Nature Reserve bontebok. Image supplied.

Key themes emerging from the report include sustained efforts to build biodiversity resilience in the face of climate change, the value of strategic partnerships, and the growing integration of monitoring data into planning and policy.

These insights are underpinned by fieldwork, spatial analysis, and ecological monitoring across river corridors, mountain fynbos, and coastal habitats.

The report provides a snapshot of how species and ecosystems are faring amid ongoing pressures from land-use change, climate variability, and biodiversity loss.

“This report is more than a reflection of where we stand environmentally. It is also a useful guide for decision-making in a way that strengthens both ecosystems and communities,” said Anton Bredell, Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC.

Conservation successes noted in the report highlights close cooperation between government, private landowners, communities, research institutions, and other partners.

Stewardship agreements with private landowners continue to secure ecologically important land outside formal reserves, while survey and data partnerships with research networks have enhanced the accuracy and reach of biodiversity monitoring efforts.

“The resilience of our ecosystems and the services they provide is key to the well-being of the people of the Western Cape and the long-term sustainability of the province,” said CapeNature CEO Dr Ashley Naidoo.

“This report provides insights to where we are succeeding, where challenges remain, and how we can collectively respond, with the help of our partners.”

The State of Conservation report outlines CapeNature’s commitment to align its reporting with the South African State of Environment Outlook Report (SoEOR) and international environmental and conservation reporting obligations such as through the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity.

If you’d like to read the full report, go here.