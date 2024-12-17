WCG and DPSA sign MOU to build accessible infrastructure

In order to promote inclusivity and accessibility for all, the Western Cape Government's Department of Infrastructure (DOI) and the Disabled People of South Africa (DPSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The agreement seeks to address the challenges faced by people with disabilities in accessing housing and infrastructure.

DPSA Provincial Treasurer, Redewaan Ederies, DPSA Provincial Chairperson, Bongani Yamba, Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, and DPSA Programme Manager, Nyameko Mpulu.

The MOU outlines a framework for collaboration between the two entities, focusing on identifying and addressing concerns related to accessibility in the province.

The DPSA has highlighted several key issues, including the backlog in housing for people with disabilities, the need for prioritization of this vulnerable group, and the lack of clear criteria for disability-related housing applications.

"This collaborative agreement seeks to address housing needs, employment opportunities, and the many inequalities faced by persons with disabilities," stated DPSA Provincial chairperson, Bongani Yamba.

"It is symbolic that, as the country was celebrating Reconciliation Day yesterday, we are here today to do justice to the forgotten and most marginalized group in society."

Committed action

The Western Cape Government has committed to taking specific actions to improve accessibility, including:

Prioritising applications for home modifications to accommodate people with disabilities.

Providing guidelines to municipalities for prioritizing households with disabled members.

Ensuring that all Human Settlements Branch venues used for beneficiary registration are accessible.

Minister Simmers emphasised the government's commitment to inclusivity.

"We recognise that not all people's needs in the Western Cape are the same, and today I am reaffirming this government's commitment to work with our partners at the DPSA and deliver infrastructure, especially housing opportunities, that are accessible to all."