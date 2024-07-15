Retail FMCG
    South Africa's finest butcheries honoured at the 19th Cleaver Awards

    15 Jul 2024
    15 Jul 2024
    The winners of the 19th Cleaver Awards have been announced, celebrating the outstanding performance and dedication of South Africa’s top butcheries for the year 2023/2024.
    The Western Capes Karoo Lusern was on the list. Source: Supplied.
    The Western Capes Karoo Lusern was on the list. Source: Supplied.

    This year’s awards introduced several innovations aimed at further enhancing transparency and recognising excellence in diverse segments of the market.

    South Africa's finest butcheries honoured at the 19th Cleaver Awards
    South Africa's finest butcheries honoured at the 19th Cleaver Awards

    New Categories and Rigorous Audits

    In a departure from previous years, the 2023/2024 Cleaver Awards featured notable changes:

    New Category Inclusion: The addition of the "Main Markets" category highlighted retail butchers serving rural and township areas, underscoring their integral role in local communities.

    Streamlined Selection Process: This year, only one provincial winner per category was selected, from which national winners were determined. This approach aimed to showcase the best regional talent on a national stage.

    Comprehensive Auditing: Unlike past editions focusing solely on specific sections like beef, this year's audit by SAMIC covered the entire butchery, assessing all aspects including food safety, hygiene, value for money, and customer service.

    Food Lover&#x2019;s Market opens at Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre
    Food Lover’s Market opens at Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre

    3 Jun 2024

    Methodology and Recognition

    The selection process began with public nominations, followed by rigorous audits of the top 100 nominated butcheries across South Africa. Winners were announced in the following categories:

    • Three and less tills: Recognising one winner per province where applicable and one national winner.
    • More than three tills: Acknowledging exceptional butcheries with broader operations, honouring provincial winners alongside a national champion.
    • Meat markets: Celebrating excellence in hyper/supermarkets across provinces, with one provincial and national winner each.
    • Main markets (township areas): Highlighting the standout performer in retail butcheries serving rural and township communities nationwide.
