South Africa's finest butcheries honoured at the 19th Cleaver Awards

The winners of the 19th Cleaver Awards have been announced, celebrating the outstanding performance and dedication of South Africa’s top butcheries for the year 2023/2024.

The Western Capes Karoo Lusern was on the list. Source: Supplied.

This year’s awards introduced several innovations aimed at further enhancing transparency and recognising excellence in diverse segments of the market.

New Categories and Rigorous Audits

In a departure from previous years, the 2023/2024 Cleaver Awards featured notable changes:

New Category Inclusion: The addition of the "Main Markets" category highlighted retail butchers serving rural and township areas, underscoring their integral role in local communities.

Streamlined Selection Process: This year, only one provincial winner per category was selected, from which national winners were determined. This approach aimed to showcase the best regional talent on a national stage.

Comprehensive Auditing: Unlike past editions focusing solely on specific sections like beef, this year's audit by SAMIC covered the entire butchery, assessing all aspects including food safety, hygiene, value for money, and customer service.

Methodology and Recognition



The selection process began with public nominations, followed by rigorous audits of the top 100 nominated butcheries across South Africa. Winners were announced in the following categories: