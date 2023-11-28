Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BataStyle IDOgilvy South AfricaRT7 DigitalNew MediaBurger KingDentsuHellopeterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Food Lover’s Market opens at Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre

    3 Jun 2024
    3 Jun 2024
    On 30 May 2024, Food Lover’s Market opened its R58m investment at Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre, which includes a signature Seattle Coffee Co and a Market Liquors outlet.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Castle Gate store - a first for the Erasmuspark area - is adjacent to the N1 and located just off Soloman Mahlungu Drive in Pretoria. This store serves the surrounding communities of Waterkloof, Constantia Park, Waterkloof Glen, Moreleta Park, Elardus Park, and Erasmusrand.

    Construction on this 3500sqm site started in February 2024, and this new flagship has been designed to offer shoppers a one-stop shopping destination.

    To create a true “theatre of food,” Food Lover’s Market Castle Gate features animatronics, digital screens, wider aisles for easier shopping, departments designed as dedicated destinations, and energy efficiency, making the store a consumer delight.

    Travis Coppin, CEO of Food Lover’s Market Retail, says, “We’re passionate about offering our shoppers an incredible shopping experience while striving to become the best destination store in the community. As a family, we are so proud to open this store, and I am confident that it will create an experience like no other, turning our customers into Food Lover’s fans.”

    The store manager is Chantelle Hutchinson, an experienced retailer who has worked for the Food Lover’s Market group for 24 years. Hutchinson previously managed the teams at Food Lover’s Market Cradelstone and New Market. She has 160 passionate team members to support her, 22 of whom are part of the gourmet Butchery section.

    During orientation, all Food Lover’s Market team members completed Food Safety training, as well as the Food Lover’s Market Values and Customer Xperience workshop.

    The team undertakes customer service training programmes to prioritise living the Food Lover’s Market values, the importance of customer service, and understanding all the product lines.

    While 52 team members are existing colleagues, the rest have all been recruited from the surrounding areas. “With a new store comes a new team, and we love adding more smiling faces to the Food Lover’s Market family and getting to know one another. We are passionate about delivering an exceptional shopping experience and look forward to welcoming shoppers to our new store,” says Hutchinson.

    Concludes Coppin, “Customers can look forward to our regular weekly deals, as well as our special promotional events such as Summer and Winter Carnival, Ten Buck Tuesday, Fifty Buck Friday and more.”

    Read more: store opening, Travis Coppin, Food Lover’s Market
    NextOptions

    Related

    Astron Energy continues 15-year journey with FreshStop
    Astron Energy continues 15-year journey with FreshStop
    13 May 2024
    Food Lover&#x2019;s enters R9.6bn pet food market partnership with VetsMart
    Food Lover’s enters R9.6bn pet food market partnership with VetsMart
    6 May 2024
    The Tygervalley Centre Curve Gear store is the 6th brand store in South Africa.
    Clothing brand Curve Gear opens new store in Tygervalley Centre
     17 Apr 2024
    Hatmaker Crystal Birch to open store at Johannesburg&#x2019;s 44 Stanley
    Hatmaker Crystal Birch to open store at Johannesburg’s 44 Stanley
    2 Apr 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    Musgrave Centre's redevelopment: A catalyst for economic growth and job creation
    27 Mar 2024
    Cape Union Mart to open in Langebaan Laguna Mall
    Cape Union Mart to open in Langebaan Laguna Mall
    26 Mar 2024
    Food Lover&#x2019;s Market scouts for &#x2018;Seeds of Change&#x2019; social changemakers
    Food Lover’s Market scouts for ‘Seeds of Change’ social changemakers
    11 Mar 2024
    Amiri opens first South African store at Sandton City
    Amiri opens first South African store at Sandton City
    28 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz