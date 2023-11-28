Food Lover’s Market opens at Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre

On 30 May 2024, Food Lover’s Market opened its R58m investment at Castle Gate Lifestyle Centre, which includes a signature Seattle Coffee Co and a Market Liquors outlet.

The Castle Gate store - a first for the Erasmuspark area - is adjacent to the N1 and located just off Soloman Mahlungu Drive in Pretoria. This store serves the surrounding communities of Waterkloof, Constantia Park, Waterkloof Glen, Moreleta Park, Elardus Park, and Erasmusrand.

Construction on this 3500sqm site started in February 2024, and this new flagship has been designed to offer shoppers a one-stop shopping destination.

To create a true “theatre of food,” Food Lover’s Market Castle Gate features animatronics, digital screens, wider aisles for easier shopping, departments designed as dedicated destinations, and energy efficiency, making the store a consumer delight.

Travis Coppin, CEO of Food Lover’s Market Retail, says, “We’re passionate about offering our shoppers an incredible shopping experience while striving to become the best destination store in the community. As a family, we are so proud to open this store, and I am confident that it will create an experience like no other, turning our customers into Food Lover’s fans.”

The store manager is Chantelle Hutchinson, an experienced retailer who has worked for the Food Lover’s Market group for 24 years. Hutchinson previously managed the teams at Food Lover’s Market Cradelstone and New Market. She has 160 passionate team members to support her, 22 of whom are part of the gourmet Butchery section.

During orientation, all Food Lover’s Market team members completed Food Safety training, as well as the Food Lover’s Market Values and Customer Xperience workshop.

The team undertakes customer service training programmes to prioritise living the Food Lover’s Market values, the importance of customer service, and understanding all the product lines.

While 52 team members are existing colleagues, the rest have all been recruited from the surrounding areas. “With a new store comes a new team, and we love adding more smiling faces to the Food Lover’s Market family and getting to know one another. We are passionate about delivering an exceptional shopping experience and look forward to welcoming shoppers to our new store,” says Hutchinson.

Concludes Coppin, “Customers can look forward to our regular weekly deals, as well as our special promotional events such as Summer and Winter Carnival, Ten Buck Tuesday, Fifty Buck Friday and more.”