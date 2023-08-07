Toughees announces winners of ‘Made Tough’ School Fee Competition

With a rich heritage of 70 years in South Africa, Toughees understands the importance of education and remains committed to being a trusted partner in every child’s learning journey. The “Made Tough” campaign reflected this dedication, with every pair of Toughees school shoes purchased during the competition period unlocking an opportunity to win a portion of the R200,000 prize pool. This provided exceptional value to customers while solidifying Toughees’ commitment to education and fostering a strong sense of community spirit.

Bata country manager, Michael Wyatt, said, “We applaud the millions of South African parents who go above and beyond to equip their children with the best possible resources for a successful academic year, from stationery and uniforms to durable school shoes like Toughees.”

The lucky winners of the Toughees “Made Tough” Back to School Competition, who were randomly selected, included:

Jaco Janse van Rensburg of Somerset West, Western Cape



Kebarileng Lorraine Medupe of Bosmont, Gauteng



Kirsty Heath of Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal



Lethabo Maphanga of Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga



Lukhanyo Makhaba of Phuthaditjhaba, Free State Province



Lydia Nhlapo of Johannesburg, Gauteng



Phumzile Siphelele Sithole of Emondlo, KwaZulu-Natal



Rose Gungqayo of Kuils River, Western Cape

Lukhanyo Makhaba decided to pay it forward by donating his prize winnings to his local school, exemplifying the spirit of giving back that is at the heart of the Toughees ‘70 Acts of Kindness’ initiative. Part of the brand’s 70th anniversary celebrations this year, the initiative sees Toughees rolling out a national drive to spread kindness in South African communities. In honour of Makhaba's own random act of kindness, Toughees has decided still to present him with a portion of his winnings.

For Phumzile Sithole, who has been doing piece work to survive, the prize means being able to pay school fees for her 13-year-old daughter, Palema. Phumzile expressed tears of joy saying that the win was more than a blessing. “We really appreciate the good work Toughees is doing for us. They are doing a great job for our community,” she said.

Lethabo Maphanga will also be using the prize money to pay school fees for her six-year-old son, Siyande Malumane – one of three children.

“Last year when I was working I took my son to a private school as I could pay the fees. I am currently unemployed so being able to use the prize money instead of my SASSA grant for school fees is life-changing for me.”

Toughees extends its heartfelt congratulations to the winners and wishes the learners a productive and enriching academic year.