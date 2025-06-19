Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Tomy’s ‘That OG’ campaign celebrates canvas originals

    Issued by Bata
    19 Jun 2025
    Tomy Takkies, a proudly African female-led brand under the Bata South Africa umbrella, continues to celebrate its legacy of comfort, style, and empowerment with the launch of its bold new campaign, ‘That OG’.
    Tomy&#x2019;s &#x2018;That OG&#x2019; campaign celebrates canvas originals
    Tomy&#x2019;s &#x2018;That OG&#x2019; campaign celebrates canvas originals

    Spotlighting Tomy’s iconic black-and-white canvas sneakers that first disrupted the market in the 1960s, the campaign celebrates the brand’s enduring influence and decades of cross-generational cultural relevance.

    At its core, That OG honours the fearless spirit of South Africa’s youth - past and present - who’ve always dared to do things differently. Just as the original Tomy sneaker redefined comfort and effortless style in the '60s, today’s youth continue to lead change in their own bold, unapologetic way.

    Tomy was launched in 1964 at a time when hard, uncomfortable shoes dominated the market in southern Africa. It soon became a staple of South African fashion, entrenching itself as a symbol of effortless style, comfort and self-expression, especially for women.

    “Our vision was to offer something different, and so the Tomy Original Canvas Sneaker was born – more comfortable, durable, and versatile. You know them, you love them, and you continue to rock them," says Bata SA’s marketing manager, Lemogang Kodisang.

    Now firmly established as a female-focused brand, Tomy, through its ‘That OG’ campaign continues to celebrate its origins while evolving to meet the style needs of a new generation.

    The brand’s constantly evolving offering today includes an easy-to-clean PU collection and a more versatile, fashion-forward line-up.

    Tomy Takkies are available at Edgars, Miladys, Shoe City, and now Sneaker Factory – making it even easier for loyal fans and new customers alike to get their hands on “That OG” style. Whether it’s a casual day out or a more polished occasion, Tomys are designed to complement every look and empower every woman.

    For more information visit www.tomy.co.za or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram @TomyTakkies.

    Bata
    Since 1894, The Bata Group remains one of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. Bata South Africa represents one of 70 countries worldwide with a Bata presence.
    Let's do Biz