South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

MultiChoiceOnPoint PRThe Up&Up GroupIrvine PartnersSauce AdvertisingBA:KO by EchoHouseDaily MaverickMediaHeads 360icandi CQThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMoonsportHavas JohannesburgOgilvy South AfricaTenacityPRWe Do DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Daily Maverick’s The Gathering 2025: Tickets sold out, join online for free

    After a sell-out 2024, Daily Maverick’s flagship event, The Gathering 2025: Changemakers | The Impact Edition returns to the CTICC on 28 August 2025. And once again, every single ticket for the in-person experience has officially sold out.
    Issued by Daily Maverick
    25 Aug 2025
    25 Aug 2025
    Daily Maverick&#x2019;s The Gathering 2025: Tickets sold out, join online for free

    But the good news is, you can still be part of the impact. True to Daily Maverick’s mission of making quality, independent journalism accessible to all, the entire event will, once again, be live-streamed for free to audiences everywhere.

    Register for the online stream here.

    The Gathering is where South Africa’s most powerful changemakers, thought leaders, and disruptors meet for fearless debate, fresh ideas, and courageous conversations. This year will be no different, with a dynamic line-up of journalists, policymakers, activists, and business leaders tackling the issues shaping our world.

    This year’s programme promises a powerful mix of political insight, economic foresight, social justice conversations, and bold conversations on South Africa’s future.

    By offering the online experience at no cost, Daily Maverick continues its commitment to fostering open dialogue, ensuring that important conversations remain accessible and not limited by geography, finances, or seat numbers.

    The live-streamed event means that all South Africans, wherever they are, can join in, submit questions and comments, and experience the energy of the room from their home, office, or even on the go.

    Register free to access the live stream here

    All registrants will receive free access to the live stream and exclusive event updates.

    This article was first published on the DM Blog here.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz