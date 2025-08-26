South Africa risks being left behind in global AI race

The uncomfortable truth is that most corporate leaders in South Africa don’t truly understand artificial intelligence (AI), let alone how to leverage it effectively. While 77% of companies worldwide are either using or exploring AI, fewer than 30% of South African firms have a formal strategy. This leaves us lagging behind in a race that could define our economic future.

Rowen Pillai | image supplied

AI is projected to add $15.7tn to global GDP by 2030, according to PwC. Africa, however, is on track to capture less than 2% of that potential. Unless we change course, we risk being sidelined while other regions surge ahead.

Why this matters

AI is not just another trend. It will transform the way businesses operate, the way people work, and the way markets grow. By 2025, 85 million jobs globally are expected to be displaced, but 170 million new ones will be created — roles in data science, robotics, cybersecurity, compliance, and AI engineering.

The question is whether South Africa will have the skills and strategies to seize these opportunities. Right now, the answer is no.

What must change

Executives must stop waiting for others to move first. Too often, AI is seen as a technology project for IT departments rather than a strategic shift that demands board-level attention. Every business — from banks to retailers to manufacturers — needs a clear AI roadmap.

We must also reimagine education. AI literacy should start at high school level, while universities and corporates must work together to create research hubs, boot camps and scholarships that grow home-grown expertise. Without this, companies will continue to outsource AI skills at great cost, while our young people remain underemployed.

Finally, ethics cannot be an afterthought. South Africa has the chance to lead in building AI systems that are transparent, fair, and responsible. But we need to act decisively, not cautiously.

The window is closing

I believe South Africa still has the potential to position itself as a continental leader in AI. But hesitation is dangerous. The revolution is already here, and waiting for competitors to act first is a death sentence.

The question is no longer whether corporate South Africa will adopt AI. It is whether we will act swiftly enough to survive — and thrive.