Toyota launches a new Corolla Cross in South Africa

South Africa's best-selling hybrid car, the Toyota Corolla Cross, has been updated to remain competitive as the market sees an increasing presence of Chinese car brands.

Image source: Toyota South Africa Image source: Toyota South Africa

The Corolla Cross, launched in 2021 and produced locally, has been a hit for Toyota South Africa. It has helped the Japanese-based car brand stay competitive in the local new energy market with a 67% market share. It also dominates South Africa's C-SUV segment and was the country's second best-selling passenger vehicle with 22,000 units sold in 2024.

What's new

The exterior of the Corolla Cross has been altered with a new geometric bumper, new headlamps, new badges, a new rear light design, and two new colours: Oxide Bronze and Brass Gold. The GR-S model, however, does not see any of the aforementioned updates.

The Corolla Cross lineup, however, remains unchanged. These are the Xi, XS, XR, and GR-Sport variants. This means that the interior experience is different on the new Corolla Cross depending on the model.

Image source: Toyota South Africa

A new 10-inch infotainment system is found on the XS variant and up, with the higher grades offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree panoramic view monitor now occupy the XR and GR-Sport models.

An electric parking brake, USB Type-C ports, and rear occupant detection have also been added to the Corolla Cross. The seats have also been revised with a new design.

Driving the new Corolla Cross

The powertrain of the new Corolla Cross remains unchanged. One can choose from a 1.8l four-cylinder petrol engine with outputs of 103 kW/173 Nm or a 1.8l hybrid option with an output of 103kW/173Nm. A CVT transmission is still mated to the Corolla Cross drivetrain.

We drove the new Corolla Cross on a sweltering day in Gauteng with the aircon blasting at full force. With the hybrid model, we impressively fetched a fuel consumption figure of just above 4l per 100km in moderate driving conditions.

A new 10-inch infotainment system is found on the XS variant and up, with the higher grades offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree panoramic view monitor now occupy the XR and GR-Sport models.

An electric parking brake, USB Type-C ports, and rear occupant detection have also been added to the Corolla Cross. The seats have also been revised with a new design.

Driving the new Corolla Cross

The powertrain of the new Corolla Cross remains unchanged. One can choose from a 1.8l four-cylinder petrol engine with outputs of 103 kW/173 Nm or a 1.8l hybrid option with an output of 103kW/173Nm. A CVT transmission is still mated to the Corolla Cross drivetrain.

We drove the new Corolla Cross on a sweltering day in Gauteng with the aircon blasting at full force. With the hybrid model, we impressively fetched a fuel consumption figure of just above 4l per 100km in moderate driving conditions.



The Corolla Cross, however, still leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to power, especially if one needs to do a swift overtake without hassle. The CVT groans and sounds as if it's struggling when more power is needed, this results in a lack of responsiveness. However, the family-oriented does its sufficiently when it comes to comfortable driving.

On an incline, the Corolla Cross showcases its lack of power as well but does enough to not feel helpless among other drivers.

Pricing

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi – R414,800

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs – R452,200

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs HEV – R494,400

Corolla Cross 1.8 XR – R501,500

Corolla Cross 1.8 XR HEV – R545,200

Corolla Cross 1.8 GR-S – R518,200

Corolla Cross 1.8 GR-S HEV – R561,700

All Toyota Corolla Cross models come standard with a six-services/90,000km service plan and a three-year /100000km warranty. HEV models carry an eight-year warranty on the hybrid battery. Customers can purchase additional service/maintenance/warranty extensions via the Toyota dealer network (220 outlets).