Automotive Safety
    Prepare for a safe holiday on the roads

    Issued by Sumitomo Dunlop
    20 Sep 2024
    20 Sep 2024
    As the school holidays start this week and Heritage Day is around the corner, many South Africans will use this opportunity for a mini-break of fun road trips and family get-togethers. With more of us hitting the road during this time, Dunlop Tyres SA urges drivers to inspect their vehicles, particularly the condition of their tyres.
    Avoid unwanted mishaps over the long weekend with a basic vehicle maintenance check, especially that of tyres, ahead of hitting the road. Image: Shutterstock
    Avoid unwanted mishaps over the long weekend with a basic vehicle maintenance check, especially that of tyres, ahead of hitting the road. Image: Shutterstock

    Dunlop Tyres SA, a member of the South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) and Road Safety Partnership South Africa, is committed to sharing the road safely, and calls on drivers to take responsibility and contribute to a safer journey for all.

    "As South Africans, we cherish our downtime with family and friends, but the holidays also mean increased traffic volumes. By planning ahead of your trip, observing road safety rules, and being prepared, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for ourselves and our loved ones," said Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA.

    To stay safe on the road this holiday, Dunlop recommends:

      ✔ Planning: Traffic volumes on all major routes like the N3, and N1 and N2 to Cape Town increase over holiday periods. Always have an alternative route in mind and stay up-to-date with road conditions and traffic issues on your planned route.

      ✔ Vehicle Check: Ensure your vehicle is road-ready with a basic maintenance check, such as:

    • Checking the engine oil, coolant, brake fluid, and transmission fluid levels.

    • Checking that your vehicle’s battery is in good condition, and all lights (headlights, taillights, indicators) are functioning optimally.

    • Have a mechanic inspect the brake pads and brake discs for wear to ensure smooth and safe braking.

    • Prepare for wet weather conditions by inspecting the wiper blades for wear and replace if needed.

    • Ensure that the spare tyre is inflated according to the recommended tyre pressure and is in good condition, along with all the tools you need such as the tyre jack, tyre iron, and emergency triangle, that you will need in the event of a tyre emergency.

      Tyre Safety: Tyre failure may occur as a result of punctures, impact damage, improper inflation, overloading, uneven wear due to misalignment, excessive wear, misapplication (incorrect tyre or rim for the vehicle) or other abnormal use conditions beyond the design parameters of the tyre.

    • Check that the tyre pressure in all your tyres, including the spare, is according to the recommended tyre pressure by the vehicle manufacturer. This should be done at least once a month and before you embark on a long road trip. Ensure the tyres are cold when you inflate them as hot tyres will increase the tyre pressure and can be misleading. If you will be travelling with a load, the tyre pressure will need to be adjusted accordingly.

    • Never overload your tyres. The maximum load-carrying capability of your tyre is moulded onto the sidewall of each tyre, in the form of an index.

    • Inspect the tread and tyre regularly – it’s recommended to inspect your tyres and tread once a month, turn the steering to the far right to get a full view of the front tyres and inspect the tread. Look out for uneven tread wear and inspect the tyre tread depth. Then check the rear tyres as well. Tyre manufacturers include a tread wear indicator (TWI) within the tyre tread. This indicator looks like a small square in the groove of the tyre. As an international standard the TWI is set at 1.6mm and when the rest of the tyre tread is level with this indicator, or below, your tyres are no longer legal and need to be replaced. It is important to note that once you go below 3mm tread depth, the braking performance of your tyres will be reduced. Once the tread gets to the absolute minimum – the 1.6mm – your wet braking could increase by more than double, and you will have a problem stopping your vehicle in an emergency. The tyre is also illegal according The National Road Traffic Act.

    • Inspect the tyres for scuffing, bulges, separations, cuts, snags or embedded foreign objects.

    • Potholes and worn roads may cause major tyre damage. Dunlop Sure is free tyre insurance for 12 months offered for Dunlop tyres purchased at a Dunlop dealer to protect you against irreparable tyre damage from any road hazards.

    • Never operate your vehicle above lawful speeds, beyond reasonable speeds for the driving conditions, or at speeds greater than recommended for the tyre you are using.

      ✔ While travelling: Ensure all car occupants wear seatbelts. Keep a safe distance and take regular breaks. Don’t drink and drive, and always drive according to road conditions and speed limits.

    By covering the basics of tyre care and road safety rules, South Africans can play their role in a safer and more enjoyable school holiday period.

    Sumitomo Dunlop
    Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, known as Sumitomo Dunlop, is a leading tyre manufacturing organisation in South Africa. Sumitomo Dunlop manufactures the Dunlop, Sumitomo and Falken tyre brands for Africa.
    Let's do Biz