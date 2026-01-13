South Africa
Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
    Dunlop Tyres and Isuzu Motors South Africa partner to drive local enterprise development in Gqeberha

    Dunlop Tyres South Africa has partnered with its Original Equipment partner, Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf), to launch a local supplier development initiative that brings world-class tyre expertise directly onto the production line at IMSAf’s Struandale plant in Gqeberha.
    Issued by Dunlop Tyres SA
    13 Jan 2026
    Komani Pitso, executive vice president for Procurement and Logistics (IMSAf), Lubin Ozoux, CEO, (Dunlop Tyres), Matthew Nondwayi (Eastern Cape Tyres), and Billy Tom, president (IMSAf)
    The collaboration is designed to drive social enterprise development, strengthen localisation, and create opportunities for local businesses. The partnership is with Eastern Cape Tyres, owned by long-standing Dunlop franchisee Matthew Nondwayi.

    “This partnership shows the power of multinationals working together with a shared commitment to progress,” said Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA. “We are proud to be part of an initiative that not only empowers local entrepreneurs but also ensures Isuzu Motors South Africa receives the highest quality service and technical expertise.”

    Matthew Nondwayi (Eastern Cape Tyres) at the IMSAf tyre assembly plant
    Nondwayi, who has operated Dunlop fitment centres for more than 25 years, has now expanded his business to manage IMSAf’s in-house tyre assembly operations – officially launched in April 2025.

    A passionate tyre dealer, Matthew Nondwayi has over 30 years of experience in the industry, from managing a large tyre retail chain to successfully growing his own dealership network. The Eastern Cape-born entrepreneur's first business was Eastern Cape Tyres, which grew to three branches in Alice and King William’s Town. His commitment to quality ensures his customers receive tyres that are reliable and purpose-built for SA roads.

    “This partnership is the culmination of three decades of hard work and belief in quality service,” said Nondwayi. “Starting out supplying small bakkie tyres and now supporting the assembly line for an automotive giant like IMSAf, right here in the Eastern Cape, shows what is possible when big business supports local enterprise. We are bringing world-class expertise to the Struandale plant and are incredibly proud to call this assembly line the newest addition to the Eastern Cape Tyres family.”

    For IMSAf, the partnership delivers the advantage of a trusted tyre expert backed by Dunlop’s technical training, customer service, and nationwide network. The transition into operations has been seamless, with positive feedback from IMSAf teams.

    “As Isuzu Motors South Africa, we are committed to driving transformation and inclusivity by empowering local businesses and strengthening our local value chain," said Komane Pitso, executive vice president for Procurement and Logistics at IMSAf. “Partnering with Dunlop Tyres South Africa and Matthew Nondwayi represents a significant step forward, together we are committed to advancing opportunity and economic inclusion across the sector.”

    Dunlop Tyres SA
    Dunlop Tyres is a leading manufacturer and iconic global brand with over a 135-year heritage driving innovation, performance and motorsport excellence, proudly made in South Africa.
